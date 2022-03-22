Anupamaa web-series: Actor Rupali Ganguly has impressed the viewers with her performance in TV show Anupama. The actor plays the role of a housewife who’s trying to challenge patriarchy in her own small ways and creating an independent life for herself. Anupama’s journey has fascinated the audience, especially because it seems like a fresh break from the monotony of the saas-bahu sagas on the television. And the makers might have just decided to take this a notch ahead.Also Read - Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey on How He's Trolled Because of Playing Vanraj Shah: 'They Start Believing...'

If the latest buzz around the show is anything to go by, then Disney+Hotstar, that streams Anupamaa, is planning a new exclusive series on the life of Anupama. A report in Tellychakkar suggested that the OTT platform is working on an 11-episode series that will show Anupama and Vanraj's lives after they got married. The show is likely to trace Anupama's journey right after she got married to Vanraj and began her struggle in the family where her only job was to take care of everyone and please her family members. While there's no official announcement on the same, the report mentioned that the current star cast of Anupamaa will be seen playing younger parts.

Rupali and Sudhanshu Pandey play the role of Anupama and Vanraj, respectively, while Gaurav Khanna is seen as Anuj Kapadia. The other actors in the show are expected to look younger for this web-series and the preparations for the same have reportedly begun. Anupamaa also features Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Advind Vaidya, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, and Aneri Vajani among others in important roles.

As shown in the story, Anupama is currently facing the dilemma of marrying Anuj who loves her dearly or falling victim to the social pressures that don’t allow an older woman to get married again, especially when she’s becoming a grandmother now. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!