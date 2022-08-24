Anupamaa Episode August 24, 2022: Popular TV show Anupamaa has been trending number one on Twitter since the Janmashtami special episode aired where Anuj Kapadia, played by Gaurav Khanna returned to the scene. Anupama and Anuj Kapadia reunited as the latter’s health improved after the road accident. As the Kapadia and Shah family celebrated Krishna Janmashtami, Anupama believed in her Kanha Ji that he’ll do some magic to bring Anuj back. The good part of today’s episode was Anupama’s prayers were answered.Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Returns With Kanha ji's Magical Blessings on Janmashtami, #MaAn Fans Celebrate Their 'Radha Krishna' Moment | Anupamaa Written Update, August 24
When the whole Kapadia family was against Anupama, Anuj regained consciousness to speak and moved his fingers for the first time after undergoing critical brain surgery. Anuj clarified that Vanraj was behind the accident.
Fans of Anupama show and MaAn (Anupama and Anuj) celebrated their milan (reunion) on Twitter. Netizens thanked god for showering blessings on the couple, especially when Anupama needed Anuj the most. One of the fans wrote, "Appreciation for #anupamaa team, The way dey have keep realistic approach by showing Anuj making small improvements n anu managing the whole situation strongly, not being over dramatic in any way is truly commendable. Actors n writers are truly making this track worth watchin".
