Anupamaa Episode August 24, 2022: Popular TV show Anupamaa has been trending number one on Twitter since the Janmashtami special episode aired where Anuj Kapadia, played by Gaurav Khanna returned to the scene. Anupama and Anuj Kapadia reunited as the latter’s health improved after the road accident. As the Kapadia and Shah family celebrated Krishna Janmashtami, Anupama believed in her Kanha Ji that he’ll do some magic to bring Anuj back. The good part of today’s episode was Anupama’s prayers were answered.Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Returns With Kanha ji's Magical Blessings on Janmashtami, #MaAn Fans Celebrate Their 'Radha Krishna' Moment | Anupamaa Written Update, August 24

When the whole Kapadia family was against Anupama, Anuj regained consciousness to speak and moved his fingers for the first time after undergoing critical brain surgery. Anuj clarified that Vanraj was behind the accident. Also Read - 78 Dahi Handi Participants Injured on Krishna Janmashtami in Mumbai, 11 Hospitalised: BMC

Fans of Anupama show and MaAn (Anupama and Anuj) celebrated their milan (reunion) on Twitter. Netizens thanked god for showering blessings on the couple, especially when Anupama needed Anuj the most. One of the fans wrote, “Appreciation for #anupamaa team, The way dey have keep realistic approach by showing Anuj making small improvements n anu managing the whole situation strongly, not being over dramatic in any way is truly commendable. Actors n writers are truly making this track worth watchin”. Also Read - Janmashtami 2022: India Celebrated Birth Of Lord Krishna; Devotees Thronged Krishna Janmabhoomi and Other Temples

Anupamaa trends Big, Check fans’ reactions here:

Finally

Jaan mein jaan aayi! ‘Maano tho Bhagwaan

Na Maano tho paashaan

Dekho tho paashaan

Jo Bujho tho Bhagwaan’

❤️ Couldn’t have been put better!#Anupamaa’s Krishna Kanhaiyaa ❤️ My heart bursts seeing how Makers show HIS invincibility thus on HIS & his Ashtami! pic.twitter.com/uE5Xj06Qfw — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) August 24, 2022

Their tears how much they missed each other… she just said “ Mere Kanhaiya laut aaye” ♥️♥️ #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/YUSH2y96mx — Priyanka Sharma (@Priyankrajeev) August 24, 2022

The #Anupamaa FD’s prayers last night worked The healing power of lous On a lighter note, if someone breaks into a loud chant while we r fighting, I wud run like the wind#Anujkapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/ku0XCj3APA — ❤ (@priyank65601552) August 24, 2022

