Anupamaa latest episode update: The fans of Anupamaa are super excited for a scene in the upcoming episode. It's the beginning of the week and the writers of the show have already planned to give the audience a super treat in the Tuesday episode. After a long time, Anuj Kapadia will be seen breaking down, seeking help from Anupama. While the opposite has happened a lot of times in the past, this is the first time that Anuj will be seen this vulnerable in the show.

As we write this, the fans have started trending #Anupamaa on Twitter with the stills of this scene being widely shared. Anupama, dressed in a black saree returns to her house thinking that Anuj's sister, Malvika, wouldn't like her presence at their house and now that she has returned, her brother won't need anyone else to care for him. This breaks Anuj who goes back to see Anupama and ask her about not being around him. He then goes emotional and apologises to Anupama for breaking her trust unintentionally. He holds Anupama and puts his head on her lap, giving the #MaAn fans one of the best scenes in the show yet. Check out the fans' reaction here:

This restlessness…this sinking feeling… Anu ka confession can wait.. iss bande ko koi chup karao pehle…pleej.. pic.twitter.com/shreF1Rc2P — Dr Dhwani patel (@drdhwanipatel) December 20, 2021

I know it’s gonna be very tough to see him crying but honestly this is what i always wanted. glad that makers are showing anuj’s past, showing the pain he was hiding behind his beautiful smile. Really excited for the upcoming episodes!!!#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/IAQXLb02HB — ♡ (@Freesiiiaaa) December 20, 2021

The man who is there to heal her heart every time has a heart which is broken from every place… #Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/KQk7KrA2Xe — Anaya (@Be_kind_world) December 20, 2021

—knowing gaurav and rupali ma’am, this breakdown would be peak acting and im so ready for it… give it to me!!#anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/2gUahd4tOM — (@bairaagix) December 20, 2021

—her being worried about him, and him showing the slightest haq of being unhappy that she isn’t home to him yet. their progression makes me cry…#anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/EbaZ2Y7wmd — (@bairaagix) December 20, 2021

Abhi ke abhi.. Btw, y does precap say ‘Iss hafte’ and not ‘Kal dekhiye’ I hope it’s not a long wait#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/MUTpUPAzbC — Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) December 20, 2021

“Bolo Anu,tum ghar par kyun nahi ayi?” Can I just say that @iamgauravkhanna is probably the most brilliant yet underrated actors of ITV today! The way his voice emoted disappointment yet keeping the native composure of his character intact ~ EFFING BRILLIANT ✨✨✨✨#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/xu9WzYnXqf — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) December 20, 2021

This man is beyond broken. The way he’s tightly holding her pallu as if he was so so scared. He’s not even relaxing in sleep! What the heck happened with this man? The angst they are serving is SO GOOD. #Anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/cPYH0tDeeq — (@lumousx1) December 20, 2021

From hiding his emotions, love,pain,anger,frustration, loneliness from #Anupamaa To actually #AnujKapadia letting go off his inhibitions

speaking up his mind,his guilt,his pain

seeking solace in her and crying his heart out.. #MaAn progression has come a long way♥️ pic.twitter.com/pbyHrPafQR — Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) December 20, 2021

Anuj and Anupama’s growing intimacy has started troubling Malvika who is still unaware of how her brother has come closer to Anupama in the recent past. She asks Anuj if it’s important for him to reveal his family secrets to Anupama and that leaves everyone feeling awkward.

Do you think Malvika will play a cupid in bringing Anuj and Anupama together or will she turn out to be a jodi breaker? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!