Anupamaa latest episode update: The fans of Anupamaa are super excited for a scene in the upcoming episode. It's the beginning of the week and the writers of the show have already planned to give the audience a super treat in the Tuesday episode. After a long time, Anuj Kapadia will be seen breaking down, seeking help from Anupama. While the opposite has happened a lot of times in the past, this is the first time that Anuj will be seen this vulnerable in the show.
As we write this, the fans have started trending #Anupamaa on Twitter with the stills of this scene being widely shared. Anupama, dressed in a black saree returns to her house thinking that Anuj's sister, Malvika, wouldn't like her presence at their house and now that she has returned, her brother won't need anyone else to care for him. This breaks Anuj who goes back to see Anupama and ask her about not being around him. He then goes emotional and apologises to Anupama for breaking her trust unintentionally. He holds Anupama and puts his head on her lap, giving the #MaAn fans one of the best scenes in the show yet. Check out the fans' reaction here:

Anuj and Anupama’s growing intimacy has started troubling Malvika who is still unaware of how her brother has come closer to Anupama in the recent past. She asks Anuj if it’s important for him to reveal his family secrets to Anupama and that leaves everyone feeling awkward.
Do you think Malvika will play a cupid in bringing Anuj and Anupama together or will she turn out to be a jodi breaker? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!