Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: The upcoming episode of the popular show Anupamaa is going to witness some major twists. While the Shah family is celebrating Baa and Bapuji's wedding anniversary, they are unaware of a storm that is just about to hit them. Amid the celebrations, Vanraj is going to turn Kavya's life upside-down by announcing that he needs a divorce from her. This leaves Kavya shocked who then blames Anupama for instigating Vanraj. While Kavya crosses her line and gets physical with Anupama, Anuj Kapadia comes to the rescue and his angry man avatar will leave everyone shocked.

Kavya needs ‘ghar nahi parivaar’

On Baa and Bapuji's 50th wedding anniversary, Kavya decides to gift something. In the upcoming episode, Kavya will be seen handing over some papers to Baa and Bapuji. She tells them as a gift from her on their anniversary she has made them the owners of the Shah house. She apologises to everyone and tells them that they should live together as a family now.

Vanraj wants to divorce Kavya

While Kavya was trying to make the family happy, she was unaware that Vanraj will give her the biggest shock of her life. Vanraj hands over some papers to her and she is shocked to see that they are divorce papers. Vanraj tells Kavya that marrying her was the biggest mistake of her life. However, Kavya refuses to sign the divorce papers and tears them. However, Vanraj hands over another set to her and remains adamant about divorce.

Kavya blames Anupama for instigating Vanraj

As Kavya is shocked to find that Vanraj wishes to divorce her, she blames Anupama for the same and alleged that Anupama must have manipulated him. Anupama tells Kavya that she has nothing to do with it and that instead of blaming her she should see what she has done to the family as a reason for this big step taken by Vanraj. However, Kavya continues to charge Anupama when Anuj stopped her. He tells Kavya to maintain a distance from Anupama otherwise she will see his worst side.

Will Anupama help Kavya now?

In the upcoming episode, we will also see that Dolly asks Anupama to talk to Vanraj. Meanwhile, Kavya apologises to Vanraj and tells him that she will change, but Vanraj leaves her in the room crying.

What will happen now? Will Anupama convince Vanraj to not divorce Kavya?