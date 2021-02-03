Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has managed to keep viewers glued to their seats, thanks to the intriguing plot and twists on the show. In the upcoming episode, Kavya calls a lawyer and insists Vanraj Shah to send a reply to Anupamaa’s divorce notice. She further provokes him by saying that Anupamaa has not asked him for alimony as she knows he won’t be able to pay her due to his job loss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Makes SHOCKING Revelations, Says 'My Husband is Married, Has a Child'

The lawyer comes and Vanraj tells him that he wants a divorce from his wife Anupamaa. He then files the reply and Vanraj himself takes the notice to the Shah residence, leaving family members shocked at his accusations. Kinjal reads the divorce notice and informs the family that Vanraj has alleged Anupamaa is mentally unstable. Also Read - Photos of Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Vikas Gupta Sitting on Road Goes Viral, Fans Troll Him



Leaving family members in shock, the accusations led to a huge argument between Vanraj and Anupama. She says that this is not old Anupamaa but the new Anupamaa who will not take the allegations anymore but will fight back. He then challenges her openly that he is also not only Vanraj Shah and he is ready for the war in the court.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Dave is at her best in interfering at Shah’s family matters and never leave a chance to taunt Anupamaa and Vanraj.

Produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.