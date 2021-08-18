Anupamaa Serial Update: The makers of the popular TV show Anupamaa makes sure that they stand out among their competitors with their unique style of writing. As the show makes sure that it gives the audience all kinds of jaw-dropping twists, it also knows how to bring out the social message. This time again, they have shot the ‘Independence Day’ special episode with the theme ‘unity in diversity’.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Development: Anupama Slaps Dholakia As Shah Family Shames Him On Social Media

Taking to Instagram, Rajan Shahi's production house, Directors Kut's official Instagram handle, shared a mesmerising picture of the star cast clad in outfits that reflects different states and religion. While Anupama is clad as a Maharashtrain, Vanraj can be seen wearing a South Indian traditional wear while Samar has dressed up as a Sikh, Paritosh as a Muslim, Nandini as a Kashmiri among others.

She caption reads, "Independence Day celebration in a unique way."

Check It Out Here:

Talking about the show, Anupamaa’s current storyline revolves around Kinjal being harassed by her boss Dholakia, who later gave Kinjal’s job to Kavya. After the family learned about the incident, they publicly shame Dholakia for harassing a woman in the workplace, and later Anupama slaps him. In another development, Anupama has signed the bank papers to get the loan of Rs 20 lakh so that they can pay back the income tax. However, there seems to be a twist. Paritosh has left the Shah residence and Samar has got opportunity to work abroad.

The show features Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Rupali as Anupama, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya, Muskaan Bamne as Pakhi, Alpana Buch as Baa, Nidhi Shah as Kinjal, Arvind Vaidya as Bapuji, Paras Kalnawat as Samar, Aashish Mehrotra as Paritosh, Anagha Bhosle as Nandini, and Tassnim Sheikh as Rakhi Dave.