Mumbai: Anupamaa fans are eagerly waiting for the day when Anupama and Anuj Kapadia will unite to begin their love story. Earlier, Anuj confessed his love for Anupama, who in turn made it clear that she can just be his friend. While this broke fans’ hearts, the latest promo of the show will leave you excited. In the latest promo, Bapuji can be seen asking Anupama to accept Anuj Kapadia’s love. “Anuj ko tere jeevan mein bhejna kanha ji ke haath mein tha, usse apne mann mein aane dena tere haath mein hai. Anuj ko apne mann mein aane de beta (It was god’s will to send Anuj to your life, but it is your decision to accept him in your heart. Let Anuj enter your heart),” Bapuji tells Anupama.Also Read - Anupamaa: Vanraj Suffers Heart Attack? Biggest Twist In Show Ahead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Directors Kut Production (@directorskutproduction)

Also Read - Anupamaa-Anuj Kapadia Steal a Moment in Between The Family Madness, Fans go All Heart

This leaves Anupama shocked. While it will be interesting to see if this will mark a new beginning to Anupama and Anuj’s life, fans are already super excited for the same. Several fans took to the comment section appreciating Bapuji’s words. “Baapu ji kitne ache h (Bapuji is so good),” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Bapuji tussi great ho (Bapuji, you are great).” Also Read - Jaise Ko Taisa! Kavya Throws Vanraj Out of Shah Residence, Fans Rejoice

Meanwhile, recently we saw how Vanraj tells Kavya that they will leave the Shah house and that his parents will live here respectfully. However, Kavya tells him that she is not going anywhere and shocks everyone by showing the house papers which are in her name.

Anupamaa is on the top position of the TRP list for months now. The show stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.