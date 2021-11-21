Anupamaa Big Update: The drama continues in the Shah residence after Bapuji left the house. This after Baa insulted him and reminded him of his ‘hasiyat’. While Bapuji is staying with Anupama, Vanraj got furious knowing about the same. Following this, Vanraj lashed out at Baa and added that she doesn’t have any right to live in the house too. Vanraj further announced that he will bring Bapuji back and will leave the house along with Kavya. However, he was unaware that he was going to get the biggest shock of his life. Kavya refused to leave the house and left everyone shocked after announcing that the Shah residence is named after her.Also Read - Anupamaa-Anuj Kapadia Steal a Moment in Between The Family Madness, Fans go All Heart

Vanraj and his family left without a home

Kavya has cleverly taken over the Shah residence which is now named after her. Following this, Kavya will throw everyone out of the house. While Vanraj and his family will have no place to live, it will be interesting to see if they will stay with Anupama now. Also Read - Jaise Ko Taisa! Kavya Throws Vanraj Out of Shah Residence, Fans Rejoice

Vanraj suffers a heart attack

If reports are to be believed, Vanraj will blame himself for the situation of his house and family. He will suffer a heart attack and his condition will deteriorate. As per a report in Tellychakkar, shooting regarding this track is already underway on the sets of Anupama.

Will Sudhanshu Pandey quit the show?

This has left fans wondering if Sudhanshu Pandey will quit the show. While there is no official word regarding the same so far, it will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show in the coming days.