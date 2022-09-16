Anupama written update, September 16: In Anupamaa, the makers tried to show another incident aimed at hitting the patriarchy in a normal Indian household. After confronting her son Toshu about his extra-marital affair, Anupama also reveals the same to the entire family including Kinjal, Toshu’s wife. This irks Toshu who blames his mother for breaking his marriage and ruining his relationships. Kinjal, who has just delivered a baby girl, yells at Toshu for cheating on her while she was carrying their child.Also Read - Anupamaa Fans go Furious Over Makers 'Whitewashing' Vanraj And Toshu Saying 'Men Have Needs' - Check Tweets

When Toshu tries to defend his actions, Kinjal simply asks him ‘what if the roles were reversed here.’ This makes Toshu go furious and he shouts at her. He tells her that the rules are different for men and women and while men have their needs, women are always supposed to put love above everything else. Later, Vanraj slaps Toshu hard and asks him to not justify infidelity. He tells him that he regrets cheating on Anupama and even back then, he knew that what he had done was wrong and nothing can compensate for that. Also Read - Anupamaa: After Paras Kalnawat, Sara Aka Alma Hussein Leaves The Show, 'My Track Was...'

Kavya, with whom Vanraj had cheated on his then-wife Anupama, adds to the argument. She tells Toshu that she and Vanraj kept their affair hidden for eight years because they knew they were not doing the right thing and they were in love. Kavya then turns to Rakhi Dave and asks her why she was so adamant about keeping the news of Toshu cheating on her own daughter a secret. Rakhi tells her that she didn’t want to be the reason behind her daughter’s wrecked home and therefore, she also asked Anupama to keep mum about Toshu cheating on Kinjal. Also Read - Anupamaa: MaAn Fans Celebrate One Year of Anuj Kapadia Aka Gaurav Khanna With 'Ek Saal Anuj K Naam'

CHECK HOW THE FANS ARE REACTING TO LATEST EPISODE OF ANUPAMAA:

There was no need to interrupt kinjal’s wrath by inserting vanraj in there and why is he making decisions for Kinjal, shooo you. You are a cheater yourself and you want to stop her in that house where your mother is trying to force kinjal to forgive toshu.#Anupamaa — (@dilbawra_) September 16, 2022

BEST SCENE IN TODYS EPSODE

°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°

●Anuj Kapadiya turning his face to the other side as if saying that so much whitewash could not be seen bro #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #maan @ketswalawalkar

P. C. – @ritzkarlz pic.twitter.com/FqaEb4e7ZA — naz khan (@MaAnvelouss2022) September 16, 2022

“Aurat agar Sar uthaye to Batamizi

Kadam uthaye To Galat

Or Agar

Awaaz uthaye To Tmasha” Or ye Baat kahne wala koi mard nhi hota ek Aurat hi hoti hai ki

Sar jhuka kar sab sahti rah. It is this stereotypical mindset of women like RD& Baa that encourages men like V & T.#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/QdE9ytdu3a — ..иєєтυ (@Sharma3Neetu) September 16, 2022

Nobody deserves betrayal,infidelity,abuse irrespective of the gender of victim & nature of relationship. Ppl think couples like #MaAn don’t exist in real life. Well they do!Equality,respect, love,loyalty,dignity have 2 be mutual.#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/ZvGJb6qLTz — Garima (@bookwormgarima) September 16, 2022

That 1 look & gesture from Kinjal was . Clearly Trashu didn’t expect a fierce Kinjal. Nidhi – fabulous performance of disbelief, anger, disgust & despair Great to see actors getting their chance to shine.#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/R75v7Sg0Gh — DS (@dshnkr1) September 16, 2022

Yes..

After doing all these things and when a women takes stands for wrong,stands strong & decides to move on… It hurts the Men like Toshu& V They don’t like to hear ‘NO’…. If a, women does say ‘NO’…They will try to take revenge.,Like how Toshu warned #Anupamaa 2day.. — ℜ (@reddyshree_) September 16, 2022

washing V saying he was guilty and still guilty! and what all V did was coz he was guilty! slow claps…

and Rakhi Dave? seriously? why should a baby need such a disgusting father? so that the baby could watch her father disrespecting her mother!?#Anupamaa — Harini (@happyy_jjh) September 16, 2022

Meanwhile, as shown in the promo of the next episode, Vanraj throws Toshu out of the house. He tells him that this is Kinjal’s house and she shall stay here as she wants but not him who is not even ashamed enough to accept that he has done something wrong. This makes Toshu go berserk and he shouts at Anupama. He tells her that he’s never going to forget or forgive her. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!