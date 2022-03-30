Anupamaa, March 30 written episode: Actor Rupali Ganguly who plays the lead role in and as Anupamaa has been winning hearts of the audience with her long speech in the latest episode at the Shah house. Even the actor took to social media to share a video where she mentioned that the speech she prepared was of 28 pages and requested fans to do watch her performance. “28 panno ka bhaashan, bahaot mehnat ki hai. Please do watch”, Rupali wrote. In the latest episode, the argument started around Pakhi and Paritosh when Rakhi asked Anupama to shut up, however Anupama had said, ‘Awaaz Neeche’ (not to raise her voice). She said Leela, Vanraj, Rakhi never values her despite she did more than enough for them. Anupama said from now on she will not complain as she has done so much for the house and now she will only take a stand for herself. Leela, Vanraj and Rakhi were shocked to hear Anupama as she is in full mood to marry Anuj. Anupama had said no one in the house is giving her deserved respect but one day they will learn her values.Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Sudhanshu Pandey on How Audience Reacts to 'Egoistic' Vanraj Shah

Anupama (Rupali Ganguly)'s fans were in impressed with the dialogues she had for this episode. Rupali was praised for standing on her decision and taking a stand for herself. One of the fans said, "That particular scene hit hard her flashbacks from past life literally breaks the heart, everytime #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly." Another fan wrote, "Another day Another outstanding performance Power of impactful episode and fantastic performance @TheRupali Maam you surely deserve every appreciation and love for your performance #RupaliGanguly and #Anupamaa". One of the MaAn fans wrote, "Every single dialogue of Anupama today was Seeti maar, kya episode tha yaar kya episode tha her her ball per sixer #Anupamaa #MaAn".

Have a look at the reactions Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly is receiving for her stellar performance:

What is this non sense Baa, what is this anhoni now, Kanhaji will not listen to her badhua#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/hFiSIHkvT5 — anujkapadia_gauravkhanna – Sneha (@AnujkapadiaG) March 30, 2022

Anupama is no more a fictional character. She has made experiential crossing into real life. @TheRupali you have brought her to life. We go through every emotion with #Anupama We live with Anupama. Thank you for being our Anupama.❣️✨ #RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/3yQj9Pk2jm — MaAn🍀 (@Priscilla_0022) March 30, 2022

What an episode 🔥🔥🔥…@TheRupali u nailed it 👏👏👏…

The way u show mirror to these selfish clowns of trashraj gang🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣…..

Seeti maarne ka mann kr rha hai 😬😘😘😘😘#Maan #Maankishaadi#AnujKapadia #AnujKapadia #Anupama — Nitika Mahajan (@NitikaM75638860) March 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are all set to marry in the show. Hasmuk has announced that Anupama’s wedding will take place at Shah house. After that, Leela cursed Anupama and said on her wedding something bad will happen.

Watch this space for more updates on Anupamaa.