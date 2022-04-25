Anupamaa Written Update, April 25: The fans are quite happy after what the makers showed in the latest episode of Anupamaa. The show has constantly been ruling the TRP list on top and seems like one of the reasons behind the same is including the audience’s feedback into the storyline. The #MaAn fans have been expressing their disappointment with how Anupama was being consistently shown as this helpless woman who has suffered a lot in the past. However, in the Monday episode, the fans got to see what they really wanted to see – Anupama giving a piece of mind to Vanraj and refusing to fall into his trap.Also Read - Anupamaa: #MaAn Fans go Furious After Latest Episode Over 'Har Cheez Me Bhashan' - Written Update, April 22
Anupama meets Vanraj at an old temple where the Shahs visit everytime there's a big event in the family. Vanraj tries to make Anupama recall all the happy family moments – from their wedding, the birth of their kids and other big moments in the family. However, Anupama rejects his thoughts. In a very aggressive tone, she asks Vanraj to remember the time when he had insulted her, when he had thrown her out of her own house and when he left no opportunity in harassing her when she was still his wife. Anupama tells Vanraj that he should not try and make everything look well between them because she cannot forget anything just like that. This indifference has caught everyone's eye, especially the #MaAn fans who are quite happy to see the change in Anupama:
The fans are all glad to see that Anupama didn’t let Vanraj behave sweetly with her after troubling her so much. She even asks her to play Ravan in a Ram-Leela if he likes to switch faces so much. What acted as a cherry on the top was Anuj being an absolutely secure lover in between all this.
Even when Rakhi Dave tries to instigate him against Anupama by telling him that she’s out with Vanraj on a ‘breakfast date,’ he maintains his calm and rather tells his sister that he has no qualms with Anupama and Vanraj meeting each other. He also tells all that he has full faith in Anupama and he is there to support her in whatever she does. Later, as shown in the promo of the next episode, Anuj is seen going down on one knee to kiss Anupama’s hand. The beauty of the #MaAn relationship and the purity of their bonding have won the hearts of the fans who can’t wait for their wedding now. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!