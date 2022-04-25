Anupamaa Written Update, April 25: The fans are quite happy after what the makers showed in the latest episode of Anupamaa. The show has constantly been ruling the TRP list on top and seems like one of the reasons behind the same is including the audience’s feedback into the storyline. The #MaAn fans have been expressing their disappointment with how Anupama was being consistently shown as this helpless woman who has suffered a lot in the past. However, in the Monday episode, the fans got to see what they really wanted to see – Anupama giving a piece of mind to Vanraj and refusing to fall into his trap.Also Read - Anupamaa: #MaAn Fans go Furious After Latest Episode Over 'Har Cheez Me Bhashan' - Written Update, April 22

Anupama meets Vanraj at an old temple where the Shahs visit everytime there's a big event in the family. Vanraj tries to make Anupama recall all the happy family moments – from their wedding, the birth of their kids and other big moments in the family. However, Anupama rejects his thoughts. In a very aggressive tone, she asks Vanraj to remember the time when he had insulted her, when he had thrown her out of her own house and when he left no opportunity in harassing her when she was still his wife. Anupama tells Vanraj that he should not try and make everything look well between them because she cannot forget anything just like that. This indifference has caught everyone's eye, especially the #MaAn fans who are quite happy to see the change in Anupama:

#anupamaa was better today showing indifference for the first time, otherwise the concern, tea and water offerings are unbearable to watch — Tans (@Tans51123903) April 25, 2022

The opposite of Love is not hate but indifference, Anu proved it right today. Never wanted her to hate V, but always wanted her to be indifferent towards him. Just ignore him. #Anupamaa — Cinema Therapy (@moviesadmirer) April 25, 2022

Moving on is a process. The time taken for it varies from every single person…but when it happens it truly exactly looks like this.#Anupamaa i was dealing with my pain when i was watching u go through yours n today’s episode was bang on!!ur befitting replies 2 a manipulative https://t.co/rZU2badTUP — Realisticmaan (@RealisticMaAn98) April 25, 2022

anupama is finally happy after so many years, I don’t want anyone to ruin it. Today’s #MaAn moment 2#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/8a5Gd0LeVH — ᴀʀᴜɴᴀ (@arunak69) April 25, 2022

#anupamaa • #maan • #anujkapadia Vanraj : tum kabhi khush nahi rahogi, anuj badal jaayega, sindoor mit jaayega, blah blah. Meanwhile Anu & Anuj be like : pic.twitter.com/7nosrlAUr1 — • Ladkewaale (@sunshinexgirll) April 25, 2022

Kyu shock laga Kapadia jiii

Hume to bahot maja aaya Theek se dekhna lipstick ka mark achhe se aaya he na warna anu firse kar degi koi tension nai he#GauravKhanna #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/DIhwgJQcwc — Anjali (@Anjalik020) April 25, 2022

The fans are all glad to see that Anupama didn’t let Vanraj behave sweetly with her after troubling her so much. She even asks her to play Ravan in a Ram-Leela if he likes to switch faces so much. What acted as a cherry on the top was Anuj being an absolutely secure lover in between all this.

Even when Rakhi Dave tries to instigate him against Anupama by telling him that she’s out with Vanraj on a ‘breakfast date,’ he maintains his calm and rather tells his sister that he has no qualms with Anupama and Vanraj meeting each other. He also tells all that he has full faith in Anupama and he is there to support her in whatever she does. Later, as shown in the promo of the next episode, Anuj is seen going down on one knee to kiss Anupama’s hand. The beauty of the #MaAn relationship and the purity of their bonding have won the hearts of the fans who can’t wait for their wedding now. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!