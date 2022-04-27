Anupamaa Written Update, April 27: In Anupamaa, the Shahs started preparing for the big #MaAn engagement but as the moment comes close, Bapuji starts to feel a little unwell. In the Wednesday episode, Bapuji is seen fainting in the house. He simply starts to have what looked like a heart attack and fainted on the floor for a few hours. However, nobody in the Shah house spotted him lying on the floor unconscious until he himself got back into consciousness and gave himself a little pep-talk on how he just can’t let his health ruin the happiness of his daughter – Anupama.Also Read - 'Anupamaa Namaste America' Wins Heart Of Fans, Rupali Ganguly Impresses People With Her Innocence And Cuteness

Bapuji tries to get back on his feet, gets up and decides to see a doctor but without letting anyone know what he’s going through. As he steps out of the house, Anupama catches hold of him at the door and asks him if he’s hiding something from her. He makes excuses and leaves to see the doctor. Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update, April 25: MaAn Fans Clap Hard as Anupama Calls Vanraj 'Raavan,' Anuj Kisses Her Hand

Meanwhile, in the Kapadia residence, everyone is superbly excited about the engagement and Malvika even teases Anuj about his honeymoon plans. Anuj tells her that he would take Anupama to a place where there’s a beach since she’s fond of beaches. The highlight of the episode remained the mushy moment between Anupama and Anuj in which they shared their first intimate moment and kissed each other’s hand. Also Read - Anupamaa: #MaAn Fans go Furious After Latest Episode Over 'Har Cheez Me Bhashan' - Written Update, April 22

While Anuj tells Anupama that he would like to kiss her every moment of every day and even during their engagement ceremony, Anupama, who first blushes hard, goes back to kiss Anuj’s hand and tells him that she wouldn’t be able to kiss him during the ceremony in the evening. The moment has made the #MaAn fans go crazy who are in a celebratory mode seeing Anuj and Anupama increasing their physical intimacy slowly.

Check how the #MaAn fans reacted to Anuj-Anupama’s first-ever intimate moment:

after living the life she had lived, she stopped believing in fairytales and the existence of prince charming but little did she know that they do exist and the man she had just met was her own prince charming, straight out of a fairytale written for her. ❤️#anupamaa • #maan pic.twitter.com/rWP3RptARf — • Ladkewaale (@sunshinexgirll) April 26, 2022

Many fans believe that the Bapuji track has been introduced in the show to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. It would be interesting to see how Anupama enters into her new life with Anuj, leaving behind the toxicity of the Shah house and how Bapuji survives this entire heart attack scene. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!