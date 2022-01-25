Anupamaa written update, January 25, Tuesday: Anupama and Kavya now seem to be teaming up against Vanraj. The latest episode showed Vanraj creating more ruckus after Kavya’s entry in the Makar Sankranti special episode. As Kavya screams hard and tries to reprimand him for insulting her niece, Nandini, Vanraj kicks the tables in the celebration ground as a gesture to show his violent streak and walks away. Kavya and Nandini then have a heartfelt conversation in which the latter advises her massi (aunt) to leave everything and accompany her to the US because they both need a break.Also Read - Anupamaa Makar Sankranti Twist: Kavya Returns to Reprimand Vanraj For Insulting Nandini

Meanwhile, Malvika aka Mukku seems to be drawing close to Vanraj and falling for his fake tactics. During a conversation at the Shah house, Anuj and Anupama discuss how Vanraj should mend his differences with Kavya and let everyone live with peace. Mukku joins the conversation and explains how she thinks Kavya should simply end her marriage with Vanraj instead of creating a scene everyday. This doesn't go down well with Anupama who tries to make her understand how relationships are not easily broken or forgotten and a person always tries his/ her best to fix their problems before taking a decision of simply ending everything at once.

Later, Anuj tells Anupama to sort her life and draw a clear line between her and the drama at the Shah family that just never ends. The promo of the upcoming episode shows Anupama telling both Nandini and Kavya that even if they want to leave India and go to the US, they should at least try hard to prove themselves right and school everyone for insulting them. Kavya then asks Anupama to help her in this situation. It will now be interesting to see how Kavya and Anupama, who have always been at the loggerheads, work together against Vanraj and his evil intentions.

