Anupamaa written update, January 26: Anupama and Kavya have teamed up against Vanraj in the latest episode of Anupamaa. When she sees Kavya and Nandini discussing their plans to leave the country and move to the US, Anupama interrupts them and motivates them to stay back and find their own ways to school the people who have insulted them. This makes Kavya seek help from Anupama herself.

Next, we see that Anupama takes Kavya with her to the office and announces her as the new colleague of her project. That leaves Vanraj feeling gobsmacked while Malvika welcomes her heartily. As Vanraj tries to shout at Anupama, Anuj asks him to take it easy. He steps back.

In the next scene, we see Baa and Bapuji discussing how Anupama's efforts to make Vanraj and Kavya come close to each other by working together shouldn't land in a soup considering both of them are extremely furious with each other and are not trying to remove the misunderstandings between them.

The next scene shows Anuj and Anupama trying to clear a lot of work from their table as Malvika asks them to accompany her home. Both of them refuse to leave for home at that time and continue to complete their work. Mukku takes a look at them, finds them cute together, and leaves from office. In the promo of the next episode, we finally get to have a #MaAn episode when Anuj covers Anupama with her blazer as she falls asleep while working in the office. Later, as she wakes up and Anuj falls asleep, Anupama uses the same blazer to cover him.

The promo also shows an argument where Anuj once again supports Anupama to which Mukku says ‘tum toh ho hi joru ke ghulam.’ Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!