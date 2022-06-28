Anupamaa Written Update, June 28: It’s going to be an epic episode with the Shahs, Daves and the Kapadias gearing up to attend Kinjal’s baby shower function. The entire family is preparing hard for the God Bharai ceremony that is taking place at the Shah house. Interestingly, Vanraj will not be attending the family function and that has irked Baa who thinks there can’t be any celebration in the family if her son is missing from the party.Also Read - Anupama Turns Savage After Anuj Asks Her to be Confident: 'Na Main Namak...' | Anupamaa Written Update, June 22

In the parallel story, Barkha brings the entire house down after her husband accepts Bapuji's invitation to the God Bharai function. She tells Ankush that the Shahs are classless people and she doesn't want to bond with them much. This upsets Ankush and their daughter. The latter in fact calls out Barkha and tells her that she should stop being so schematic in the family.

Barkha's daughter tells her that she came to India only after their own business failed and she should simply be grateful to 'Anuj chachu' who didn't think twice before helping them out and agreeing on staying together like a family. She tells her that she should now stop antagonising Anupama and her family and try to bond with everyone.

Meanwhile, Anupama feels happy to realise how the entire family came together to celebrate a special day for Kinjal. However, something about the three families being present under one roof troubles her and she wishes for everything to go as peacefully as possible. But, has any function happened in the Shah family sans a big dramatic showdown? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!