Mumbai: Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television. The show is ruling TRP charts for months now. Recently, the Shah family taught Dholakia a lesson after he tried to molest Kinjal. Talking about the same, Nidhi Shah, who plays the role of Kinjal in the show has said that shooting such scenes isn't easy.

In a recent interview, Nidhi Shah talked about the ongoing sexual harassment plot and how Anupamaa is trying to break gender stereotypes. Nidhi told SpotboyE that shooting such scenes isn't easy and that it is emotionally taxing as well. "Shooting such scenes is not easy and at times become emotionally taxing because these are sensitive topics and need immediate attention. For people to understand what's happening around them, if I don't feel this I won't be able to portray it on-screen," she said.

Nidhi Shah also added that it is important for everyone to stand up against all such issues. "It is important for everyone to stand up for such issues and if you see someone else facing something similar, you must try to support them so that they stand up for themselves," the actor said.

The actor also went on to say that Anupamaa is trying to break gender stereotypes and said, “It is imperative to break gender stereotypes. One should not shy away from talking about things that are otherwise considered taboo. The more we talk, the more we share, the more we end up educating ourselves.”

Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions.