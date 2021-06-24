Mumbai: Anupamaa is one of the most loved television shows which is also ruling the TRP charts for weeks now. However, it seems like the latest promo of the show has disappointed fans. Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: Kavya Instigates Kinjal Against Anupamaa, Will She Be Successful In Dividing Shahs?

The latest promo depicts the changing dynamics in the Shah family. It shows Kavya instigating Kinjal saying that Kinjal has to manage all household work since Anupamaa started working. “Jab se Anupamaa job krne lagi hai, tabse saar bojh tumpr aa gya hai. Iss ghar ko Anupamaa 2 mil gye hai,” she said. What follows is Kinjal’s change of mind and her argument with Anupamaa as she refuses to make chappatis for Baa and Bapuji. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kavya Plans To Throw Anupamaa Out Of House, Asks Her To Go To Her Mother's Home

However, it seems like the promo has disappointed fans with several people questioning it as well. Some people argued that the show is supposed to be progressive and with Kinjal and Anupamaa arguing over cooking, gives a regressive turn to the show. They argued that even men in the house including Samar and Toshu can help in cooking. Some people also expressed displeasure over Kinjal being portrayed negatively.

I can’t really choose if this is a progressive or regressive show… Why are Kinjal and Anupamaa the only ones standing to the serve the food?? I think Kinjal did the right thing!! Are the men there disabled or paralayzed that they can’t do a single thing😂😂 https://t.co/2lFVHd94DP — kaira.shivinmylife (@shivinmylife) June 24, 2021

You have Pakhi, Samar, Toshu in the house!

1. One can adjust without rotis. Atta se bahot kuch ban sakta hai btw!

2. Why expect bahus!?? Roti banane se ghar thodi na tootega!#Anupamaa https://t.co/P2XoVi0XtZ — Pluviophile🌧 (@BuildYourWorld) June 24, 2021

I have no comments women who dont know coooking are shown as evil and what was todays promo🤡Kavya Kinjal>>>>>>>>anupama.Sns2 mein one psycho is putting sindoor on a girl and uska mumma behosh hogaya I mean seriously.Yeh hein nayi soch 🙂 — Gayathri k (@Gayathr20107945) June 24, 2021

I think men’s of your house are not king..if they are working kinjal is working too can’t your ladle bete help you bahu.. can’t they cook sometimes..#Anupamaa

It was anWomen empowerment show and not what they have done with this for the sake of trp.. https://t.co/Rkjp9ZAaSY — NIKKI KA LADOO❤️(TEAM SHAKHI)❤️ (@ShakhiF) June 24, 2021

New Promo..

Kavya changed Kinjal’s mind..🙄😰

Kavya ne kinjal ke man me kuchh aesa bhar diya ki kinjal ne anupamaa ko samne ulta javab diya..😓#Anupamaa #kavya #kinjal pic.twitter.com/DwYIx1lVgJ — Yashhhviii | STAR PLUS STAN ⭐ (@ImYashvi) June 24, 2021

It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the Shah family and if the makers of the show will consider the opinions of the fans.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.