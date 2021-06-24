Mumbai: Anupamaa is one of the most loved television shows which is also ruling the TRP charts for weeks now. However, it seems like the latest promo of the show has disappointed fans. Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: Kavya Instigates Kinjal Against Anupamaa, Will She Be Successful In Dividing Shahs?
The latest promo depicts the changing dynamics in the Shah family. It shows Kavya instigating Kinjal saying that Kinjal has to manage all household work since Anupamaa started working. "Jab se Anupamaa job krne lagi hai, tabse saar bojh tumpr aa gya hai. Iss ghar ko Anupamaa 2 mil gye hai," she said. What follows is Kinjal's change of mind and her argument with Anupamaa as she refuses to make chappatis for Baa and Bapuji.
However, it seems like the promo has disappointed fans with several people questioning it as well. Some people argued that the show is supposed to be progressive and with Kinjal and Anupamaa arguing over cooking, gives a regressive turn to the show. They argued that even men in the house including Samar and Toshu can help in cooking. Some people also expressed displeasure over Kinjal being portrayed negatively.
It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the Shah family and if the makers of the show will consider the opinions of the fans.
Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.