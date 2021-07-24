Mumbai: Anupamaa is a popular show and is ruling the TRP charts as well for weeks. The show’s characters have become household names and are widely loved by the audience. Recently, the show’s youngest character Pakhi aka Muskan Bamne talked about a number of things including how she fell in love the show’s script.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anupamaa Asks Vanraj-Kavya To Leave House, Here's Why

Muskan Bamne, who plays the role of Pakhi Shah in Anupamaa revealed that she fell in love with the script as soon as she heard it. She also talked about her character and said that its graph is ‘amazing’. “The first thing that I saw in the script was that Pakhi is the youngest in the house. She is loving, caring and loves her dad and mom but things change when Kavya comes in their life. She goes through a difficult time. Pakhi has been through a lot of ups and downs, at first she underestimated her mother, but now she has the utmost respect for her. I feel the character graph is just amazing as it allows me to explore so many different emotions,” she said. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat Share Paani Paani Fun Video, Fans Say 'Vanraj Sambhaalo Apen Bete Ko'

Muskan also said that one must put all efforts to give the best to his character. “I feel whatever character is given to you, you should give it your all. You should give your 100 percent to it. If you feel the character, the audience will easily feel it too,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Kavya has created differences between Pakhi and Anupamaa. Apart from this, Vanraj is also struggling to run his cafe. Recently, we saw how Vanraj, Anupamaa and family also distributed pamphlets on road. While Rakhi Dave spotted them, she feels insulted and later humiliated Vanraj and his family.