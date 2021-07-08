Mumbai: For another week, Anupamaa is leading the TRP chart. This comes amid the reports that the makers of the show are now planning for a new male lead who will play the role of Anupamaa’s collaborator in her dance academy but will turn out to be her childhood admirer.Also Read - TRP Report Top 5 Week 26: Anupamaa Maintains Top Spot, Indian Idol 12 Out Of Race | See Full List

However, Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Anupamaa's younger son Samar Shah in the show has now addressed these reports and calling them 'rumours.' When asked if the makers are looking for a new male lead, Paras Kalnawat told india.com, "No, I don't think so. There is nothing of such sort." Not just this, but the actor also dismissed the reports of Sudhanshu Pandey (who plays the role of Vanraj) leaving the show. "No no, not at all. Who is spreading these rumours? Nothing as such is going on in the production house or in the actor's group or anywhere else. People are right now shooting in full fledge. No such news of new casting or no is one leaving the show," he said.

This comes after reports of Sudhanshu Pandey leaving the show and Sharad Kelkar, Rajeev Khandelwal, Salil Ankola, and Vishal Singh being approached to play the male lead opposite Anupamaa emerged. However, earlier Sharad Kelkar too denied being approached for the role and said, "No, there is nothing of that sort. No no no."

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Anupamaa has finally started her dance school whereas both, Vanraj and Kavya are jobless. Kavya feels insulted and blames Anupamaa for the same.

Well, only the makers of the show can now clear what’s in store for the future. Follow this space for more updates related to Anupamaa.