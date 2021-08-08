Anupmaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa, Pakhi will finally realise her mistake and will reunite with Anupama.Also Read - Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly is Called 'Garbage Queen' at Home Like Monisha

For a long time, everything was not fine between Anupama and her daughter Pakhi. The differences between the two grew over a period of time. While Pakhi repeatedly failed to realise her mistake, Anupama was left heartbroken. Recently we saw how Anupamaa helps Pakhi with her makeup just before the annual day performance as Kavya was busy in her own world. However, Pakhi failed to realise her efforts and asked Anupama to leave before her performance.

Meanwhile, Pakhi is unaware that a big twist awaits her. In the upcoming episode, while Pakhi is all set to perform, Kavya goes missing. Pakhi gets nervous and tried to look for Kavya. However, it is Anupama who will come to Pakhi's rescue. The mother-daughter duo is all set to get reunited in the upcoming episode.

However, it will be interesting to see how will Pakhi behave with Kavya next. Will Kavya plan another plot to create differences between Anupama and Pakhi?

Meanwhile, Anupamaa is ruling the top spot on the TRP charts for the last eight weeks. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.