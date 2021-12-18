Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Malvika is finally here in the popular show Anupamaa. In the recent episode, Vanraj introduced everyone in the family to Malvika as her new business partner. With this, the suspense of how Malvika is related to Anuj Kapadia has also ended. The mystery around Malvika and Anuj’s relationship has finally been revealed. Anuj is Malvika’s elder brother, and the duo share a great bond, but for some reason, he never told anyone about her.Also Read - Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly's Chaka Chak Video With Sara Ali Khan Is 'Super Se Upar' | Watch

Malvika meets Anupama, finally!

In the upcoming episode, Malvika asked Vanraj about how he knew her brother Anuj Kapadia. Vanraj explains that his ex-wife Anupama and Anuj are very good friends and business partners. This leaves Malvika stunned as she knows that she is the same Anupama with whom her brother has been in love for 26 years. Following this, Malvika meets Anupama and tells her that even though they don't know each other, she knows everything about her and how amazing she is.

Malvika’s entry leaves Kavya jealous

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Malvika will also be seen addressing Vanraj as Raj. However, Kavya tries to correct her, but Malvika added that she keeps the name short because she doesn't want any formalities. This leaves Kavya jealous and insecure of Malvika. Remember, even Kavya calls Vanraj 'V' and not by his complete name.

Anupama is upset with Anuj?

Later, Anuj tells Anupamaa that he never wanted to keep any secrets from her. However, Anupama tells him that she has a lot of questions but she doesn’t want to ask them because she has no right to do so.

Further, Baa asks the family if Malvika will have a problem with Anupama staying at Anuj’s house. Not just this, but in the upcoming episode, Kavya can also be seen taunting Anupama about Malvika affecting her relationship with Anuj. However, Anupama gives her a befitting reply saying that she should rather worry about her relationship with Vanraj.

What will happen now? Will Malvika’s entry create differences between Anuj and Anupama?