Mumbai: Popular TV and Bollywood actor Apurva Agnihotri recently came on board Rajan Shahi’s popular show Anupamaa as Dr. Advait Khanna. This is not the first time Apurva has ventured with Rajan Shahi as they worked together Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and later in his debut production venture Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai. Anupamaa show has always topped the TRP list and now Apurva Agnihotri’s presence in the show, will make viewers excited. Rajan Shahi took to his Instagram to share a long heartfelt post for Apurv. It read, “Its a “3”hat trick with Apurva. My first daily soap i directed was “Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi ” and it was not only a enriching and brilliant experience working with this gem of an actor and human being but a start of a great journey of mutual respect and admiration. My first show as a producer “Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai” Apurva played a brilliant role and today feel extremely happy and proud to be working with Apurva in Anupamaa”. Also Read - Anupamaa Shocking Twist: Vanraj And Anupama to Take Divorce Despite Her Illness, Confirms Rajan Shahi | Spoiler Alert

Rajan Shahi mentioned that for him Apurv is a lot like Advait Khanna. “A lot of Advait character has been etched out and written as I percieve him in real life.. for me Apurva is Advait and vice versa..calm composed a lot of depth non judgemental serenity and at the same time with lot of energy spunk and suprises..” Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Does Lunges And Squats, Shares Her Fitness Secret in New Workout Video

Whenever I have shot and interacted with Apurva I have realised he’s in peace with himself and a very humble pleasant nature no pretense no false ego ..the positivity and good vibrations he gives to all around make it a enriching and happy experience for all..there is so much goodness and positivity one feels when one interacts with Shilpa and Apurva one of my favourite jodi ..😊.that even a brief good morning in our morning walks interaction leaves u with so much happiness and feel good..”, Rajan added. Also Read - Who is This Mystery Man With Sumona Chakravarti? Photos From Andamans go Viral- Check Here

Shahi concluded, “As we shoot with Apurva more these days we discover Advait… a character very close to my heart..thanks Apurva for being part of Anupamaa and DKP Shahi productions again 😊 thu thu thu”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajan Shahi (@rajan.shahi.543)

The latest plot in Anupamaa, is the twist in which the divorce between Anupama and Vanraj seems to have been delayed. Many fan theories and media reports have been circulating around suggesting that the lead couple will not be separated considering Anupama has been diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and Vanraj has decided to support her in difficult times. Advait, played by Apurva Agnihotri has made Vanraj understood that his wife needs his emotional support after being diagnosed with a serious illness. This has also left the entire family in a fix who is now concerned about Anupama’s deteriorating health. She also fell unconscious as shown in an episode recently.