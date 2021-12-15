Arhaan Khan’s shocking claims: Bigg Boss is known to change relationships and dynamics between its housemates. For many, it becomes a platform to nurture new bonds, and for some others, it’s where things end forever. For actor Arhaan Khan, who participated in season 13 of the show, things took an unfortunate turn when he was accused of cheating in her relationship with Rashami Desai by none other than host Salman Khan who revealed on the show that he had kept the details of his marriage hidden from Rashami while dating her for a long time. While this shocked the audience, even Rashami was taken aback and found herself helpless in the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundra-Tejasswi Prakash's Fans Declare Rashami Desai The Ultimate Vamp After TejRan’s Fight

Arhaan has now spoken on the same accusations two years after the season ended declaring late Sidharth Shukla as the winner. In his latest interview with Bombay Times, the actor mentioned that Rashami was privy to all the information about his life including his marriage and the kid, and yet she chose to stay ignorant for the sake of her image on the show. He added that the Uttaran actor knew him for three years before entering Bigg Boss but she maintained that she had met him only a few months before the show began. Arhaan also claimed that Rashami ghosted him after the show and never talked to him to discuss the issues. He was quoted as saying:

Rashami feigned ignorance about my marital status and that I have a child. Is that possible when you have been living with someone for three years? She could access my phone anytime. She knew about the wife and child but lied on national television. Even after something as big as this had happened in her life, she proposed to me inside the house the following day. Maana pyaar andha hota hai, but itna bhi nahi hota.

Arhaan added that he now regrets not telling the world that Rashami knew everything. "I regret not telling the world that she knew everything at that point. It was a huge mistake. I bothered about her image and the fact that she had been through a lot in the past," he said.

The actor mentioned that he got married to his wife in 2014 and had a child in a year. However, they later decided to separate because of compatibility issues and Rashami was aware of these details. Arhaan claimed that he’s living alone and hasn’t divorced his wife yet. “My wife and I parted ways owing to compatibility issues. However, it didn’t end on an ugly note. I have always been open about our separation. However, we are not divorced. Am I not allowed to move on in life? Agar Rashami ya meri wife ko ek doosre ke baare mein nahi pata hota toh main galat hota. They knew about each other’s existence in my life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rashami is currently inside the Bigg Boss 15 house as one of the wild card contestants this year. The actor is joined by the likes of Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant among others. Your thoughts on Arhaan's claims?