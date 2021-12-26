Mumbai: Television actor Arjun Bijlani has been tested positive for coronavirus. On Saturday, Arjun took to his official Instagram account and shared the news with his fans. The actor mentioned that he has mild symptoms and is currently in self-isolation. Arjun also urged fans to wear masks and follow all coronavirus related protocols. The Naagin actor also shared a video of himself and used the song ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ in the background to show the love and hate relationship between humans and the COVID-19 virus.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Argues With Karan Patel and Arjun Bijlani, Says 'Pratik Akela Sher Ki Tarah Khel Raha Hai'

“This is how corona sings to you and ur expression when u know ur positive!! #ekmainaurekktu Mild symptoms, isolated in my room taking good care of myself. Keep me in your prayers . !! #feelkaroreelkaro .: please be extremely careful and wear ur masks. God bless all,” Arjun wrote while sharing his health update. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Manike Mage Hithe' Singer Yohani To Grace Salman Khan's Show With Rakhi Sawant and Others | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

Fans and friends were quick to wish Arjun a speedy recovery. Arjun’s Naagin co-star Mouni Roy wrote, ‘Pl take care’ and dropped a red heart emoji. ‘Get well soon bro,’ actor Gurmeet Choudhary wrote. Tina Dutta, Karanvir Bohra and others also sent wishes to the actor.

Arjun Bijlai is not the first actor to be tested positive for coronavirus. Just a few days back Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 actor Nakuul Mehta also shared that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. With the sudden spike in cases, several Bollywood actors too including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor were also tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back.

Get well soon, Arjun Bijlani!