The pandemic Covid-19 scare is all over the world and at a time when India is trying to open the lockdown whilst following the proper guidelines set by the government, the news of new cases of coronavirus does scare you up. Similarly, actor Arjun Bijlani is a little shaken up as there is the first case of coronavirus in his building. The family of doctors, who stay in the same building, their help has been infected. Arjun stays on the sixth floor with his wife and son in the Andheri building and it has been sealed now. Also Read - Kushal Punjabi's Death: Arjun Bijlani Makes Important Statements About Why TV Actors Don't Open up on Depression Easily

Speaking to SpotboyE, he said, “Somebody’s help on the first floor has been infected. It’s a family of doctors. I am on the sixth floor and I am completely quarantined anyways. I think they will seal the building or a few floors. It was earlier reported in the next building, but now since it’s in our building too, we need to be extra careful.” Also Read - Arjun Bijlani-Veer Arya-Baba Sehgal And Others Pay Tribute to Kushal Punjabi With Throwback Pictures



Talking about his furry baby, he said, “I have a dog at home and he obviously needs to go for a walk, so it’s going to be a big task now.”

He added that he has stocked up the essentials but admits that the next 14-days are crucial. He also accepts that the COVID-19 situation has been mentally scary since its very beginning but now with a case in his building, he is really worried.

“I am more worried now because I have a five-year-old son at home. But, I am going to stay positive and pray that it doesn’t affect my family”, Arjun said.

View this post on Instagram Looking foward for the best things to happen… ❤️ A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on May 24, 2020 at 3:46am PDT



The Naagin actor spoke about how he and his wife divided the chores and said, “Cooking, cleaning, there are so many things to be done in the house. We have a help at home. But me and my wife have divided work on our own. But we have a dog, who needs to go for a walk, and my help is the one who takes him and he sometimes plays with my son too, so now I need to be extra careful. And we will take extra precaution now, like washing our hands more frequently, etc.”

Speaking about his mother living with his younger brother, he said, “Thank God, I did not get my mother to live with us. There she is at least safe. She would have also been at risk otherwise.”



Notably, Arjun lives in the same building where Boney Kapoor’s staff has tested positive for coronavirus. Even Karishma Tanna lives in the same building.