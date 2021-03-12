Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 challenger Arshi Khan might just enter Bigg Boss 15 as well. Or at least that’s what she says referring to an incident involving the show’s host Salman Khan. In her latest interaction with the media, Arshi revealed how Salman asked her to come back for Bigg Boss 15 with her son ‘Sheru’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Challenger Arshi Khan Buys a New House in Mumbai, Here Are The Inside Pics

While interacting with Times of India, Arshi mentioned that she was at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party when a little girl had come to take her soft toy named Sheru from her. However, when she refused to give it away, Salman asked her to keep it with herself and come back with it in the next season.

"Salman sir asked me to give her Sheru, but I refused. I told him, Sheru is my son and I can't part with him. Salman sir smiled and said, 'oh, so you have become a mother now!' He went on to tell me that, 'Keep the emotions of a mother always inside you and come back on the next season of the show with your son," she narrated the entire incident.

Arshi even had many fights with her fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant over the soft toy. Once when Rahul Vaidya hid it, Arshi broke the hell loose and even went on to have the infamous fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Meanwhile, Arshi has recently shifted into her new home in Mumbai. The actor shared a few glimpses of the new residence which is her first property in the city.