Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh is setting the temperature soaring with her hot bikini looks from the Mediterranean Island, Maldives. Taking to Instagram, she shared a slew of pictures from her beach vacation leaving fans’ jaws drop. In the first set of photos, she can be seen enjoying beach waves. She can be seen wrapped up in a white sheet and finished her look with a red flower placed behind her ear. She captioned the photos, “Dream As If You Will Live Forever And Live As If U Will Die Tomorrow.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Sets Hearts Racing in Rs 15,546 Green Bikini - See Hot Photos

In another set of photos, she can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in a blue monokini. Needless to say, she looks hot in the bold avatar. She captioned it, “Die With Memories Not Dreams. (sic)” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles in a Silver Swimsuit in Super Cool Pictures From Maldives | See Viral Pics

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago, Arti Singh bought a swanky car for herself. Sharing the video of Arti’s new SUV that costs around Rs 14 lakh, her brother Krushna Abhishek congratulated her and wrote, “Congo arti for her new car. can’t tell u how happy I am as u hv worked hard and on ur own without taking a single penny from me u bought it its really a proud feeling for a brother God bless u. be the way u r self made @artisingh5 @kashmera1 @raginikhanna @vinayanand786 @ahuja_yashvardhan chalo ab apni bhi ek aur car ho gayi. actually am only gonna take it on shoots (sic).”

Meanwhile, Arti was seen in Bigg Boss 13 and was one of the top-four finalists of the show.