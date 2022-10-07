Arun Bali dies: Veteran actor Arun Bali died in Mumbai on October 7, Friday. He was 79 when he took his last breath. The actor was popular for his roles in movies 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Panipat and TV shows Kumum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Chanakya, Doosra Keval, Maryada and Aarohan among others. Bali was suffering from a rare long-term neuromuscular disease called Myasthenia Gravis.Also Read - What is Myasthenia Gravis, a Rare Neuromuscular Disease That Kumkum Actor Arun Bali is Suffering From

As informed by the actor's daughter earlier, it's a rare autoimmune disease caused by a communication failure between nerves and muscles. Earlier this year in January, his diagnosis was revealed in the media when the actor was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. Days after that, several rumours suggested that his son, Ankush Bali had abandoned him. However, in an interview later, he clarified the speculations and mentioned that he will support and serve his father until his last breath.

ARUN BALI BRAVELY FOUGHT HIS RARE CONDITION

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ankush said, "I heard that I have left my father in the hospital to rot, that he doesn't have money and barely makes his meals. Some YouTuber put a video. I wanted to bash him. There were rumours that I was taking (financial) help from someone. My father has worked his entire life and saved up so there's no such problem. Till the last breath alive in me and my father, I will keep serving him. Those who doubt me, I don't care about them."

Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79 years in Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

ARUN BALI’S PASSION FOR ACTING WAS UNMATCHABLE

Arun Bali bravely fought his battle against the illness ever since he was hospitalised in January. He was even put on a ventilator for two days but he didn’t give up. However, his treatment reportedly required him to continue his visits to the hospital. While his slurring had improved a bit, his body turned weaker due to infection. While speaking about his father’s passion for acting in the same interview, Ankush also said, “I don’t want my dad to die sitting at home. I want him to work till his last breath as acting is his passion and gives him joy.”

He will be remembered for his contribution to the film and the TV industry. May his soul rest in peace!