Arunita-Pawandeep viral videos: Indian Idol 12 contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan made stunning appearances at the wedding festivities of his sister in Champawat, Uttarakhand. The AruDeep fans have taken over social media to share pretty pictures of the rumoured couple as they take part in the wedding festivities. From Haldi, Sangeet to the wedding, Pawandeep and Arunita stay together and pose together with the fans and the relatives.Also Read - Indian Idol 12’s Sayli Kamble Talks About Her Love Life As She Gets Engaged To Her BFF | Read On

Pawandeep’s sister, Chandni Rajan got married in Uttarakhand and her brother left no stone unturned in making sure that his sister had the wedding of her dreams. From performing at her Sangeet to assisting Arunita during the Haldi ceremony, Pawandeep did everything with all the love and care that a brother has for his dear sister. What fans are most excited about is how Arunita was being treated like one’s own at a family wedding. She sat next to Chandni and never left Pawandeep’s side. Check out these inside pictures of AruDeep from Chandni’s wedding: Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan On His New Song 'Fursat' | Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arunitakanjilal (@arunita_kanjilal_5)

Also Read - Beyond Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal! Indian Idol 12 Contestant Sawai Bhatt Struggling With Stability, Read on

View this post on Instagram A post shared by love and friendship ❣️❣️ (@arudeepxlove143)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pawanu.aruu (@pawanaruu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep.Arunita (fangirl) (@pawandeeparunita.beauty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pawanu.aruu (@pawanaruu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep.Arunita (fangirl) (@pawandeeparunita.beauty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pawanu.aruu (@pawanaruu)

In one video, the fans can see Pawandeep helping Arunita to spear Haldi during the ceremony, in another video, the two are seen leading the bride at her Sangeet. Seems like what started as a prank or a tactic to gain more TRPs during Indian Idol 12 has turned into reality. Pawandeep and Arunita look so happy and pretty together. Don’t they?