Mumbai: Last weekend, the audience saw Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and other top contestants such as Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya in Super Dancer 4 judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. The contestants dance to the tunes of Indian Idol stars.

On August 15, in the grand finale of Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner and received a cash prize of Rs. 25 along with a red Maruti Suzuki Swift. He and his friends were seen in the weekend episode of Super Dancer 4 where they crooned to songs. Arunita Kanjilal who sang 'Oh Mere Shona Re' song, left everyone smitten with her voice. Not just the judges praised her, Pawandeep also applauded them for her powerful voice. Pawandeep and Arunita have been rumoured to be dating, however, the duo maintained that they are just good friends. They have even bought a house in the same building in Mumbai.

Super Dancer 4 host Paritosh Tripathi had asked Pawandeep Rajan to read those lines for his best friend Arunita. The latter then said, "Zindagi Mohabbat Ki Dhun Hai, Saath Sur Jab Ek Huye Toh Tum Bane'. After listening to these lines, Arunita started blushing and everyone cheered for them. Arunita and Pawandeep also sang together on the stage of Super Dancer 4 and mesmerised the judges and the audience. Fans on social media started saying that they look great together and should get married. Yes, a user in a comment section wrote, 'shaadi karlo please'.

Watch the video of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal from Super Dancer 4 episode:

Watch Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s chemistry while singing Dhadak:

Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan has become a national sensation and boasts of a massive fan following. He has been announced as the Uttarakhand’s Art, Tourism, and Culture brand ambassador by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. On Wednesday, Pawandeep and CM Dhami met at the latter’s residence in Dehradun. Taking to Twitter, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said “@RajanPawandeep has raised the value of “Devbhoomi” in the world of music, our government has decided to make him the Brand Ambassador of Uttarakhand’s Art, Tourism and Culture.”