Arvind Trivedi passes away at 82: Actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The veteran actor was not feeling well for a long time and he reportedly suffered a heart attack followed by multiple organ failure. The actor was 82 when he breathed his last. His last rites will take place in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.Also Read - Ramayan Actor Chandrashekhar Who Played Arya Sumant Dies at 98

For the uninitiated, Arvind Trivedi became a household name after he played the role of Ravana in Ramayan alongside Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, and Dara Singh as Hanuman. He then went on to play the same role in many Gujarati films. In his career spanning 40 years, Trivedi also worked in another popular fictional series titled Vikram Aur Betaal. Also Read - Ramananda Sagar's Epic Ramayan Back on TV - Check Details

In 1991, he became a Member of the Parliament and remained one till 1996. Aravind Trivedi was also the chairman of the Censor Board For Film Certification (CBFC) after filmmaker Vijay Anand resigned from the same post.

Last year, when the country went into lockdown due to the pandemic, Trivedi and other actors of Ramayan debuted on social media and created their Twitter account. The veteran actor received a lot of love from fans all over the world as many people watched the re-run of Ramayan during the lockdown.

Actor Arun Govil mourned the loss of his co-star and good friend. He took to Twitter to write that Trivedi has gone to a better place. His tweet written in Hindi read, “आध्यात्मिक रूप से रामावतार का कारण और सांसारिक रूप से एक बहुत ही नेक,धार्मिक, सरल स्वभावी इंसान और मेरे अतिप्रिय मित्र अरविंद त्रिवेदी जी को आज मानव समाज ने खो दिया। नि:संदेह वे सीधे परमधाम जाएंगे और भगवान श्रीराम का सानिध्य पाएंगे| (sic)”

आध्यात्मिक रूप से रामावतार का कारण और सांसारिक रूप से एक बहुत ही नेक,धार्मिक, सरल स्वभावी इंसान और मेरे अतिप्रिय मित्र अरविंद त्रिवेदी जी को आज मानव समाज ने खो दिया। नि:संदेह वे सीधे परमधाम जाएंगे और भगवान श्रीराम का सानिध्य पाएंगे।🙏💐 — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) October 6, 2021

May he rest in peace!