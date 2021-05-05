Mumbai: There have been several fake death news of the actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Raavan in Ramanand’s Sagar’s Ramayan that surfaced online. Now, his co-star Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramayan, refuted the news and requested everyone to refrain from spreading such rumours. He said that Arvind is fine and hoped he live a long, healthy life. Also Read - BJP Prepares 1000 Bed Free Covid Facility in Bhopal, Gayatri Mantra & Ramayan To Be Broadcast For Fighting Stress

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture with Arvind and wrote, “Nowadays, we are inundated with bad news because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this time, it was fake news about Arvind Trivedi ji (Raavan). I request those who are spreading such false rumours to refrain from doing so… By God’s grace, Arvind ji is fine and I pray that God always keeps him healthy.” Also Read - Adipursh: Om Raut Talks About Saif Ali Khan And Prabhas' Transformation For The Role of Ravan And Ram

Last year, too, Arvind fell prey to a death hoax. At that time, his nephew Kaustubh Trivedi took to Twitter to confirm actor’s good health. He wrote, “Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks.”

In a video shared on Instagram last year, Sunil admitted, “I was a bit disappointed when I came to know that he has come for the role of Raavan. I wondered Raavan was such a mighty character, how would he justify the role. But I was so impressed when he came out in his costume and makeup, and was a totally contrast personality.”

Meanwhile, Ramayan was written and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show was first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and made a smashing comeback on the small screen after the lockdown was announced last year. Doordarshan also claimed in a tweet that Ramayan created a ‘world record’ for the most-watched episode ever as 77 million viewers turned it on April 16 last year. However, it is still a debated claim.