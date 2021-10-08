Aryan Khan’s Bail Rejected: The Esplanade court on Friday rejected the bail application filed by Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer representing Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in Mumbai drugs case. In its judgment on Friday at around 5:10 pm, the court said, “I am anxious to pass the order in open court but I’ll give the operative part here. Heard, considered, decisions cited, applications are not maintainable hence rejected.”Also Read - Aryan Khan's Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Reads Out Rhea Chakraborty Drugs Case Judgment in Court While Seeking His Bail

The lawyer will now move sessions court to file for a bail application for Aryan, and the two accused – Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchant. Confirming the same in the media, lawyer Advait Tamankar said, "We either move sessions court tomorrow or later."

What NCB said while opposite Aryan Khan’s bail plea in court on Friday

In the hearing on Friday, while Maneshinde argued that the NCB had no 'material' to keep Aryan in the custody and then oppose the bail in judicial custody, the additional solicitor general, Anil Singh, representing the NCB, said that he wasn't even opposing the bail but simply arguing that the magistrate court cannot hear this matter at all. "Arguments have been made as if I am opposing bail. That isn't my contention. This matter can't be heard in this court, is all am saying," he told the court.

Meanwhile, Aryan and the other accused in the case have been kept together at the special quarantine cell of the Arthur Road jail where they will be kept for 5-6 days as per the COVID guidelines under which the new accused have to be kept at the quarantine cell irrespective of their negative RT-PCR test reports.