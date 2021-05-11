Mumbai: Television actor Asha Negi has mocked the celebrities ‘who are uploading their vaccination videos’ on social media. Taking a jibe at the ‘actors’, she said that it is fine if their intention is to generate awareness but what’s the need to do overacting while getting a jab of Covid-19 vaccine. Asha further called their vaccination posts annoying. On Tuesday, Asha shared a black and white on Instagram that reads, “To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos. Yaar awareness k elite thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai! (It is good for awareness but please don’t do so much of overacting, it gets annoying.” Also Read - Video: Step-by-Step Guide on How to Register For Vaccine On CoWin Portal

She further captioned it, “Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing? (People are asking if you are taking a videographer along with ypu when you go to get the vaccination dose or is the hospital providing it?)” Also Read - India Supplying COVID-19 Vaccines to Neighbours, Other Countries But No Request From Pakistan

Watch the video here:



Actor, Nia Sharma dropped a comment on Asha’s post and wrote, “Abhi to pata ni kya kya dekhna padega aur kis kis ko.. (We don’t know what all we have to see and who all)”

Singer turned Actor, Meiyang Chang wrote, “Tu hamesha sach bol deti hai jaanemann.”Other celebrities such as Karan Patel, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anita Hassanandani, Ravi Dubey, among others dropped laughter emojis.

Actor Pooja Hegde wrote, “Hahahaha, there was one actress whose video was like the epitome.”

The vaccination driveis open for all including frontline workers, senior citizens and people above the age of 18 years.

On the work front, Asha Negi, popular playing Ankita Lokhande’s adopted daughter Purvi on Pavitra Rishta, was last seen in the second season of web-series Abhay and Alt Balaji’s show Baarish 2.

— written by Apoorva Girdhar