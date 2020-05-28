Actor Ashiesh Roy, who resorted to social media to seek financial help after suffering a paralytic attack earlier this month, is now doing better. The actor talked to Hindustan Times in his latest interview and revealed that he’s thankful for fans and the industry people who came forward to help him. The popular TV actor mentioned that he has led a dignified life and he intends to return the money back once he resumes work. “I have led a dignified life all this while. Nahi socha thha ki aisa bhi din dekhna padhega. I plan to return all the help once the shooting of my TV show commences. Everything will be alright then,” he said. Also Read - Ashiesh Roy Reaches Out to Salman Khan And Being Human to Seek Financial Help For His Dialysis

Roy, who’s still admitted to a Mumbai hospital, said this difficult time made him realise the importance of a loved one around – someone who can share his pain. He told the daily: “I regret smoking… I also regret not getting married. I wish I had a companion to at least speak to in such times. I have a sister who is married and stays in Kolkata.” Also Read - Ashiesh Roy Asks Hospital to Discharge, Says 'Treatment Will Cost Rs 4 Lakh, I Don't Have Money'

The actor added that he has now been shifted to a less expensive room. Roy revealed that earlier, the room he was admitted to cost him Rs 10,000 per day and now, the changed one costs him Rs 5,000. The Sasural Simar Ka actor went on to say that one thing that made him feel better about his health was testing negative for COVID-19. Explaining the situation at the hospital, Roy said everyone is busy and he understands that it’s the time of never-seen-before crisis. He said even he has to wait for four hours for someone to take him to the restroom, and everyone else is also going through the same. Also Read - Ashiesh Roy Reveals he Doesn’t Have a Single Penny, Already Paid Rs 2 Lakh to Hospital

Roy said there was a time when he had lost all his hopes and thought he would never be able to survive. He can’t go to his residence in Oshiwara because a positive case has been found there and the place has been sealed. However, the actor said the feeling that he’s not going to die now is enough to make him sail through.