‘Ashneer Grover’s Best Replacement is Jethalal’, Say Fans as Funny Meme on Shark Tank India Goes Viral, Aman Gupta Comments

Fans can't believe their eyes as Jethalal appears on Shark Tank India to pitch 'Gada Electronics'. The funny meme video impresses shark Aman Gupta also.

Shark Tank India Season 2: Amid all the controversies and gossip around Shark Tank India Season 2, a new meme has gone viral leaving the audience in a split. A fan-made video shows Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah appearing on the show to pitch his electronic business and shop Gada Electronics.

The video is basically a smart edited piece with hilariously combined footage of Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal in TMKOC, alongside the sharks from the show. It features Jethalal talking about the revenue with sharks taking interest in his business. Many social media users found the video extremely funny and some of them even sarcastically commented that Jethalal should be a shark, not a contestant.

WATCH THE SHARK TANK INDIA VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheYTMemer (@theytmemer)

One Instagram user commented on the video and shared, “Gada electronics >>>>> All sharks revenue ❤️ (sic).” Another wrote, “Jetha bhai can buy all the shark at once .. He is boss of senorika island 😂🔥🔥 (sic).” One social media user hilariously commented, “Jetha Should be appointed as a shark , best replacement for Ashneer Grover 🙂 (sic).” Even Shark Tank India‘s Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), commented to say ‘Hahaha…. love this…. (sic).”

Meanwhile, Shark Tank India has generated the right buzz with its second season. Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder, CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com, has joined the sharks as the replacement for Ashneer in the new season. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the show!