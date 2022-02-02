Shark Tank India memes: The show Shark Tank India has become a major pop-culture and social media phenomenon since its premiere in December last year. The ratings of the show are sky-high and chances are, you cannot scroll through social media without coming across a meme or two poking fun at the Sharks. The investors on the show (or ‘Sharks’ as they are called) are privy to the hilarious memes being made, some of them even sharing them on their respective social media handles.Also Read - Shark Tank India to End The Season on a High Note – All You Need to Know About Finale Week

The BharatPe co-founder and managing director, Ashneer Grover, who is one of the seven Sharks on the show, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his favourite meme from Shark Tank India. In the meme, Grover's face is morphed on actress Deepika Padukone's face as she dances to the song 'Ghoomar' from the 2018 film 'Padmaavat'. Grover's fellow Sharks, Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal cannot control their laughter. Check out the meme below:

That’s not all! Grover also made headlines yesterday when he roasted the show’s host Rannvijay Singha for not being invited to the show’s wrap-up party. On Tuesday, the Sharks (along with Singha) got together for a special virtual chat to share their memories of the show.

Singha asked the Sharks if they were planning to meet post show’s finale on February 4. Grover, known for his tongue-in-cheek humour, said “There is a party on the 4th. Rannvijay, tere ko bulaya nahi lag raha hai (Maybe you aren’t invited).” As the other sharks laugh, Rannvijay says, “Nahi bulaya (I’m not invited),” before jokingly adding, “Main party ke baahar flyers bech raha hounga (I’ll be selling flyers outside the party).” What do you think of this hilarious exchange? Sound off in the comments below.