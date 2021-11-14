Mumbai: Television actor Ashnoor Kaur has made her OTT debut with the web series titled ‘Pari Hun Main’. While Ashnoor is playing the lead in the show, it also features Delnaaz Irani and Jatin Lalwani depicting her parents’ role. The show is streaming on WOW originals. Ashnoor expressed excitement about her digital debut and mentioned that she is ‘over the moon’. The young actor also added that she was waiting for this for a long time. “I actually have mixed emotions, I’m obviously over the moon and nervous at the same time as it’s been a long wait,” Ashnoor said.Also Read - CBSE Class 12th Results: Ashnoor Kaur Proves 'Actors Can be Intelligent' by Scoring 94 Per Cent, Read on

Ashnoor Kaur also talked about her role in the show and mentioned it is similar to her character in Patiala Babes. “Pari is quite an inspirational character, much similar to my character in Patiala Babes. She is a girl who desires to pursue her goals on her own terms. She isn’t preachy but sets an example for others to look up to. It is my debut series and this is actually a performance-oriented character,” Ashnoor added. Also Read - Ashnoor Kaur Scores 94% in CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results: ‘Didn’t Take Up New Projects, Wanted To Concentrate On Studies’

Meanwhile, Vivek Khatri, writer of the show Pari Hun Main also appreciated Ashnoor’s performance in the show. “For Pari, we were looking for a teenage girl with passion reflecting on her face. We didn’t really have anybody in mind particularly. But Ashnoor has performed exceptionally well in the show. For me now, Ashnoor is not Ashnoor, she is Pari,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor Kaur was last seen in Patiala Babes which went off-air due to the lockdown last year. The actor also featured on several shows including Shobha Somnath Ki, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.