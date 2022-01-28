Mumbai: The latest released song Dur Hua featuring Asim Riaz and Divya Agarwal has become the talk of the town. The melody is a rap sung by one and only Asim. Produced by Roach Killa, Dur Hua is a perfect treat for fans. One gets to witness sizzling chemistry between the duo, who have collaborated for the first time together.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz on Being Shattered After Eviction, How Asim Riaz Held Him, And Will He Attend Finale – Exclusive

The song marks Asim Riaz’s 7th track and he is all set to win hearts yet again with his heartbreak number. From the meaningful lyrics to perfect background music, the song will surely take you down memory lane. We got a chance to speak with both Asim and Diya where we asked them about their experience, to which Asims shared “This collab was long impending I had this song in my mind for a very long time but couldn’t find a perfect match but when Divya came on board everything blended perfectly. We had too much fun shooting this video and I hope my fans love this song as much as we loved shooting it.” Also Read - A Shattered Umar Riaz Even Refused to Speak to Asim After Eviction, Here's What Happened - Exclusive

Divya Agarwal added, “Asim is a fine actor who totally blends in the mood of the song. Asim and I were just there for each other and we just wanted to feel the song. Didn’t feel that this was my first song with Asim; I am definitely looking forward to more collaborations with him. The song is beautiful and I hope our fans love it as much as we loved creating it.” Also Read - Umar Riaz Reveals How Asim Riaz Was Devastated When Sidharth Shukla Died: 'Somehow They Couldn't Connect...'

As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comments section with compliments. The fans have definitely loved the chemistry between the two. We eagerly wait for more such music videos.