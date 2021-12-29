Asim Riaz breaks silence on his viral post for Shehnaaz Gill: After facing criticism on social media, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz finally spoke about his controversial tweet in which he talked about people getting ‘over loved ones so soon.’ The rapper and actor made another tweet on Wednesday and mentioned that he didn’t target Shehnaaz Gill, for whom he had made the tweet according to the speculations, but meant it for other friends who have been partying in Goa after the death of one of their common friends. The internet was flooded with memes and posts slamming Asim for trying to take a dig at Shehnaaz over her viral videos from an engagement party where she could be seen dancing with friends. While many stood with Asim, others trended several hashtags criticising him for objecting to someone’s way of getting over the loss of a loved one.Also Read - Vikas Gupta Slams Asim Riaz on Shehnaaz Gill’s Viral Dance Video, Says ‘This Laugh, Coordinated Dance is Not Really Her’

Here’s what Asim write in his full statement: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Dances Her Heart Out At A Friends Engagement Party, Video Goes Viral On Internet | Watch

Guys I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now… I lost one of my good friend last month from Jammu and a few of my friends from the same group are partying right now in Goa… so I was actually telling them not who you all are assuming and remember if I wanna say anything I have those guts to come up and say it directly… I have closed ones too, I have my hommies around too so stop targeting stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy (sic).

Also Read - Fans Trend We Are With Asim Riaz After Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Troll Him For Writing 'People Get Over Loved Ones So Soon' - See Viral Tweets

While Asim’s clarification provided a sigh of relief to his fans, it ensued another debate on Twitter. Many social media users argued how even if Asim wasn’t speaking about Shehnaaz in his viral post earlier, his objections still don’t stand valid. In the comments section of his latest tweet, many users wrote that Asim shouldn’t be commenting on someone’s personal decisions and their ways of dealing with losses in their lives. Many also pointed out how he was allegedly holidaying in the UK when the incident must have happened as per his post.

Your thoughts on the entire incident?