Asit Modi Takes U-Turn on His Disha Vakani Statement, Says ‘Auditioning Other Actresses’ For Dayaben in TMKOC

A day after saying Disha Vakani will return as Dayaben, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi says he's auditioning other actresses for the role of Dayaben.

There’s a lot of chatter around Disha Vakani’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The producer of the show, Asit Kumar Modi, in an interview recently, said he’s trying to get Disha back to play her most iconic role in the Sab TV show. However, only a day after making that statement, he has now taken a major U-turn on the same.

Modi, who is dealing with the allegations of harassment by many former actors from the show, spoke to E Times and said he’s now making other actresses audition to play Dayaben. The producer added that even though he wants Disha to return as Dayaben, he is fine if she decides to not work and stay with her family. Modi said he’s trying his best to bring new elements into the story and one of the major twists is definitely going to be Dayaben’s re-entry.

Asit Modi on Bringing Dayaben Back on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

While speaking to the Daily, he said, “We are hoping to bring back Dayaben in a month or two. In fact, I am trying my best to reintroduce the character as soon as possible. The audience of the show has been patiently waiting to see their favourite Dayaben back on the show. The casting for the character isn’t easy and it will be a challenge for any actress to step into Disha’s shoes. We will need a brilliant performer for the part.”

Asit Kumar Modi went on to talk about all the efforts he has put in to bring Disha back. He once again confirmed that the auditions have begun for Dayaben and he will soon finalise an actress. “I always have a positive approach towards life and as they say, anything is possible. So, while I hope Disha returns to the show, I have started auditioning actresses for the part. Disha is enjoying her family life and I respect her immensely for her contribution to the show,” he explained.

Popatlal’s Wedding as Big Twist in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Upcoming Episodes

The tainted producer also mentioned that apart from Dayaben’s entry, another interesting narrative is going to be Popatlal’s wedding. “Daya bhabhi ko laana padega aur Popatlal ki shaadi ka sochna padega,” he said hinting at the new twists in the story.

A day back, while celebrating 15 years of his show, Modi announced the return of Disha Vakani as Dayaben. He said, “In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist is Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, featuring Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Gada in the lead, is one of the longest-running comedy-family dramas on Indian television. The show has been on-air for the past 15 years and is loved by the audience. It also stars Munmun Dutta and Sachin Shroff among others in important roles.

Meanwhile, would you want to see anyone else playing Dayaben if not Disha Vakani? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!

