Mumbai: The coronavirus scare has gripped the nation once again. While several people across the country have already contracted the virus, even 'Bigg Boss' has been found infected. Yes, you read it right. As per a report in The Times of India, Atul Kapoor the voice behind Bigg Boss has been tested positive for coronavirus. Reportedly, Atul has isolated himself and precautionary tests have been done for rest of the crew members as well.

This is for the second time that a coronavirus scare has hit the Bigg Boss 15 house. Earlier also, it was reported that tests were conducted for all the housemates after Devoleena Bhattacharjee fell ill. For the unversed, all possible measures were taken to avoid any coronavirus related scare. Before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, contestants had to go through a mandatory quarantine for a period of 14 days. Even the special guests who grace the show on weekends are not allowed to meet the inmates in person. Crew members wear masks all the time and take all other necessary precautions.

Now that Atul Kumar has contracted the virus, the makers of the show will now have to decide about the way ahead since Bigg Boss 15 has been extended for two more weeks.

Meanwhile, Umar Riaz got evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. His eviction came after his massive fight with Pratik Sehajpal during a task. However, Umar’s eviction also ignited a massive war on social media with his fan calling in unfair and biased.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.