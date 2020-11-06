Actor Avika Gaur has been doing a lot of photoshoots these days. The actor has come out to talk about her weight transformation journey and how she opted for a better lifestyle after a lot of struggle. Her Instagram profile is now full of some stunning pictures in which she looks totally unbelievable. The actor who rose to fame as a child artiste after playing the role of young Anandi in Colors TV show Balika Vadhu has turned into a glamorous diva today and a look at her Instagram will prove the same. Also Read - Avika Gor's Weight Loss Transformation Journey Includes no 'Vada Pav, French Fries' But Lots of Positivity - Read Inspiring Posts

From saree, gowns, to risky dresses and quirky co-ords, the actor is seen rocking each piece of outfit with all elan. In her Instagram post a few days back, she talked about how she didn’t want to look at herself in the mirror because she hated the way she looked. However, with these new pictures, it seems Avika has come a long way. Check these out: Also Read - Stunning photos of Avika Gor living it up at Cannes are all you need to see right now!

One of Avika’s major decisions has been to quit unhealthy food items and include good food in her daily diet. She mentioned how she switched from Vada Pav to a healthier substitute in her diet and taking even that tiny step seemed huge at one point. “Between a healthy(which can also be tasty) meal & junk food, you can guess what I always chose. I didn’t eat for food, I ate for my mood, and that choice ain’t gooood. (Did you try to rhyme it?)😉 I thought, I anyways don’t look great, what do I have to lose with a few extra french fries. Well, I know what I gained! (Kgs)😑” she wrote in her post.

Avika also featured in another daily soap titled Sasural Simar Ka alongside Dipika Kakar. She then went on to participate in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and Laado 2. However, she always received more love and recognition for her role as Anandi. Her self transformation journey is equally memorable now. What do you think?