Actor Avika Gaur has been doing a lot of photoshoots these days. The actor has come out to talk about her weight transformation journey and how she opted for a better lifestyle after a lot of struggle. Her Instagram profile is now full of some stunning pictures in which she looks totally unbelievable. The actor who rose to fame as a child artiste after playing the role of young Anandi in Colors TV show Balika Vadhu has turned into a glamorous diva today and a look at her Instagram will prove the same. Also Read - Avika Gor's Weight Loss Transformation Journey Includes no 'Vada Pav, French Fries' But Lots of Positivity - Read Inspiring Posts
From saree, gowns, to risky dresses and quirky co-ords, the actor is seen rocking each piece of outfit with all elan. In her Instagram post a few days back, she talked about how she didn’t want to look at herself in the mirror because she hated the way she looked. However, with these new pictures, it seems Avika has come a long way. Check these out: Also Read - Stunning photos of Avika Gor living it up at Cannes are all you need to see right now!
Perception is almost never the reality, and yet, we always think of our perception as nothing but the truth. When I looked at various successful people(actors, business people, etc), I often thought that they got lucky or they were blessed or that they were at the right place at the right time. Even when I used to think of my own story, I used to think that maybe I just got lucky to get so much so early in life. But recently when I looked back at my journey, I can see all that I had to do to get to where I am & all that I received in the process. And that made me realize how much effort every successful person puts to consistently perform better. I can now see how many sacrifices it takes to actually achieve any goal – a personal goal, a professional goal, a financial goal, a fitness goal, even a mental health goal. It’s easy to think that everyone got it easy, that they didn’t really deserve it, but we never know the whole story, do we? So, maybe we should give everyone the benefit of doubt & try to get to know their story. This thought has made me a better listener, so that I could learn from EVERYONE’S experience. Recently, my driver shared his dream of becoming a chef with me. I also learnt a deeper level of empathy from my assistant’s story. There are so many amazing stories to learn from, so maybe we should all try to learn & grow as much as we can before we let our perceptions take over. What’s your story? __________ Pc @adrin_sequeira Makeup @sirimakeupartistry Outfit @vilvinsabuofficial @vilvinsabu Stylist @sandhya__sabbavarapu Location @788avenue @rohitreddymadupu
One of Avika’s major decisions has been to quit unhealthy food items and include good food in her daily diet. She mentioned how she switched from Vada Pav to a healthier substitute in her diet and taking even that tiny step seemed huge at one point. “Between a healthy(which can also be tasty) meal & junk food, you can guess what I always chose. I didn’t eat for food, I ate for my mood, and that choice ain’t gooood. (Did you try to rhyme it?)😉 I thought, I anyways don’t look great, what do I have to lose with a few extra french fries. Well, I know what I gained! (Kgs)😑” she wrote in her post.
Avika also featured in another daily soap titled Sasural Simar Ka alongside Dipika Kakar. She then went on to participate in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and Laado 2. However, she always received more love and recognition for her role as Anandi. Her self transformation journey is equally memorable now. What do you think?