Mumbai: TV actors Manish Raisinghan and Avika Gor had made headlines due to their close friendship and rumours of dating, ever since they played a couple Roli – Siddanth on the TV show Sasuraal Simar Ka in the year 2011. Whenever they were asked about their relationship status, both of them kept denying it. Now, Avika Gor recently spoke on her link-up rumours with Manish Raisinghan. She revealed that they were quite affected by these rumours in the past. Not only this, for a few weeks they didn't talk because it was affecting their personal lives.

While speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Avika Gor reacted to the question of dating: She said: "It's impossible! No way! There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai –we have a secret child. We are very close, even now. He'll always have a very space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had."

"I've learned so much from him. He's 18 years elder to me, by the way. When I saw how he keeps the child within him alive, it is a big thing to learn. Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I'm like 'yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh (he's almost my father's age)," she added.

Avika Gor mentioned now they laugh on the old articles. “Since then, we have never looked back. If we read old news stories about us, we laugh.”

Manish, in an interview earlier this year, said that even his now-wife Sangeita assumed that he and Avika were a couple when they first met. “When I started seeing Sangeita, she also mistook us to be a couple and I had to clarify how we were just good friends. She had also commented on our chemistry and felt that it was difficult for anyone to not mistake us for a couple. But I told Sangeita that there was nothing beyond friendship with Avika,” the actor told a leading daily.

Last year in June, Manish Raisinghan married Sangeita Chauhaan.