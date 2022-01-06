Mumbai: Ever since her debut in Balik Vadhu, Avika Gor has become a household name. The actor is widely loved by the audience. Fans have seen Avika growing up from a little, cute Anandi to a stunning diva. Needless to say, Avika often sets social media on fire with her too-hot-to-handle social media posts. Once again, Avika is ruling hearts as she took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation.Also Read - Avika Gor Unleashes Her Inner Badass Bride in This Hot Red Lehenga - See Photos

In the picture, Avika can be seen snorkelling in the water of the Maldives. She can be seen wearing a blue bikini top paired with a blue-white bottom. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “#throwback,” and dropped a blue and green heart emoji. Also Read - Balika Vadhu’s Choti Anandi Aka Avika Gor Mourns Surekha Sikri's Death: Dadisa, My Guardian Angel

Fans are completely impressed with Avika’s throwback picture. The comment section of Avika’s post is flooded with fire and heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “Very hot darling,” another social media user commented, “Pani me aag laga di”. Avika’s Sasural Simar Ka co-star Manish Raisinghan also liked her post.

Avika Gor has worked in several television shows including Balika Vadhu, Sasural Simar Ka, Dil Se Dil Tak, Laado and others. On the personal front, the actor Avika made her relationship with boyfriend Milind Chandwani official in 2021 with an adorable picture on social media. “My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava) This kind of human is mine. And I’m his.. forever.. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us,” she had written.