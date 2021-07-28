Mumbai: If you think this would be just another bridal photoshoot of a celebrity then think again as the good girl turns badass. TV actor Avika Gor, who was seen as Choti Anandi in Balika Vadhu, has unleashed her inner bride and how! The actor recently did a photoshoot that is bound to inspire many brides-to-be this wedding season. Donning bold colours and beautiful prints, Avika Gor makes each frame come alive with her poise and charm. She wore a hot red lehenga choli without a dupatta and completed the look with a red bindi and black stilettos. The gorgeous lehenga is designed by Suvarna MandirAlso Read - Balika Vadhu’s Choti Anandi Aka Avika Gor Mourns Surekha Sikri's Death: Dadisa, My Guardian Angel

Avika Gor has transformed into a hot and sexy diva from an adorable kid. While sharing the pic, Avika captioned: “Tv pe breaking news haaye re mera ghagra”. Also Read - Avika Gor Recalls Time When People Thought She Was Having Secret Child With Manish Raisinghan

If you’re yet to see Avika Gor’s kickass bridal photoshoot, stop right here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

Also Read - Balika Vadhu Actor Avika Gor Shares Loved-up Picture Beau Milind Chandwani

One of Avika’s major decisions has been to quit unhealthy food items and include good food in her daily diet. She mentioned how she switched from Vada Pav to a healthier substitute in her diet and taking even that tiny step seemed huge at one point.

On a personal front, Avika had made her relationship with her boyfriend Milind Chandwani official by sharing a post on social media. She had captioned the lovey dovey post, “My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava) This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever.. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us.”