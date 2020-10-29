Actor Avika Gor rose to fame with her performance as young Anandi in Colors TV’s show Balika Vadhu. The popularity she received after that show is still intact, however, something changed. Avika now says that she took all that lightly and somewhere let herself slipped into making the ‘wrong choices’ in life. In an inspiring post on Instagram, Avika has talked about becoming unhealthy and getting back to her game by making the right choices. Also Read - Easy Weight Loss Tips: Lose up to 300 Calories Sitting at Home With These Simple Food Swaps

The actor, who also appeared alongside Dipika Kakar in Sasural Simar Ka, says that she gained extra weight and started feeling unhealthy after losing control of her eating habits. Avika wrote about how she could no longer see herself in a mirror because of how she looked and she lost all her confidence. However, she said she then decided to fix herself and make everything fall in the right place for her. Also Read - Weight Loss Tip: Brain, Not Willpower, Decides if You Will Lose Weight Or Not

“Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn’t respect it. As a result, I disliked the way I looked so much that I couldn’t even completely enjoy dancing (which I love) without thinking “how I must look right now”. I got so busy judging myself & feeling bad that I didn’t leave any scope for outsiders to make me feel bad,” she wrote in her post. Also Read - Rebel Wilson’s Weight Loss: Here’s How the Hollywood Actor Lost Whopping 20 Kgs

In her another post, Avika wrote about how eating a ‘vada pav’ and ‘french fries’ led her to ‘see emptiness almost everytime.’ “Between a healthy(which can also be tasty) meal & junk food, you can guess what I always chose. I didn’t eat for food, I ate for my mood, and that choice ain’t gooood. (Did you try to rhyme it?)😉 I thought, I anyways don’t look great, what do I have to lose with a few extra french fries. Well, I know what I gained! (Kgs)😑” she wrote. (sic)

Avika has emerged as an inspiration for those who have been trying to help themselves for a long time but are not there yet. The actor’s posts seem motivating and she looks absolutely fabulous in all her photos. What do you think?