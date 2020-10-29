Actor Avika Gor rose to fame with her performance as young Anandi in Colors TV’s show Balika Vadhu. The popularity she received after that show is still intact, however, something changed. Avika now says that she took all that lightly and somewhere let herself slipped into making the ‘wrong choices’ in life. In an inspiring post on Instagram, Avika has talked about becoming unhealthy and getting back to her game by making the right choices. Also Read - Easy Weight Loss Tips: Lose up to 300 Calories Sitting at Home With These Simple Food Swaps
The actor, who also appeared alongside Dipika Kakar in Sasural Simar Ka, says that she gained extra weight and started feeling unhealthy after losing control of her eating habits. Avika wrote about how she could no longer see herself in a mirror because of how she looked and she lost all her confidence. However, she said she then decided to fix herself and make everything fall in the right place for her. Also Read - Weight Loss Tip: Brain, Not Willpower, Decides if You Will Lose Weight Or Not
“Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn’t respect it. As a result, I disliked the way I looked so much that I couldn’t even completely enjoy dancing (which I love) without thinking “how I must look right now”. I got so busy judging myself & feeling bad that I didn’t leave any scope for outsiders to make me feel bad,” she wrote in her post. Also Read - Rebel Wilson’s Weight Loss: Here’s How the Hollywood Actor Lost Whopping 20 Kgs
In her another post, Avika wrote about how eating a ‘vada pav’ and ‘french fries’ led her to ‘see emptiness almost everytime.’ “Between a healthy(which can also be tasty) meal & junk food, you can guess what I always chose. I didn’t eat for food, I ate for my mood, and that choice ain’t gooood. (Did you try to rhyme it?)😉 I thought, I anyways don’t look great, what do I have to lose with a few extra french fries. Well, I know what I gained! (Kgs)😑” she wrote. (sic)
We make the choices & then the choices make us who we are. Like right now, you chose to read this caption, & this choice makes you AWESOME! Although, I must tell you that I didn’t make the best possible choices for a long time & it impacted my life significantly. Where do I start? Vadapav? Oh I love Vadapav! Give me 2 mins, I’ll be back. OK wait. No. “No, Avika! Bad choice!” I mean good choice for taste, but bad for health. 🙁 Why couldn’t Vadapav be healthy for us? Anyway, between a smile & a frown, I used to subconsciously choose the frown all the time. My face only came to normal when things were great, & I rarely smiled! Between a healthy(which can also be tasty) meal & junk food, you can guess what I always chose. I didn’t eat for food, I ate for my mood, and that choice ain’t gooood. (Did you try to rhyme it?)😉 I thought, I anyways don’t look great, what do I have to lose with a few extra french fries. Well, I know what I gained! (Kgs)😑 Between half glass full and half glass empty, I chose to see the emptiness almost everytime. I would marinate in negative emotions for days at times, & not once count my blessings. But it had to change because these choices were making me hollow!!! And it was really hard. ( Not letting go of Vadapavs, letting go of the negative emotions. ) It took constant reminders, forced reflection & a strong support system for me to gradually move out of the wrong choices. I still make the wrong choices, but it’s less frequent & when I do, I quickly try to improve it. After all, it’s a short life, the least we can do is try to get better. 😊 What choices did you make today? What would you like to change about them?
I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn’t like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well earned belly. I had let go too much. If it were due to an illness(Thyroid,PCOD, etc), it would be okay because that would be out of my control. But, it happened because I ate anything & everything, and I didn’t workout at all. Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn’t respect it. As a result, I disliked the way I looked so much that I couldn’t even completely enjoy dancing (which I love) without thinking “how I must look right now”. I got so busy judging myself & feeling bad that I didn’t leave any scope for outsiders to make me feel bad. Such insecurities run in the head all the time & they make us feel tired & irritated. Hence, I would often snap at my loved ones. Well, one fine day I decided that it was enough, and that I must evolve. Nothing changed overnight. I just started to focus on the right things… things that I should be proud of(like dancing). I kept trying to eat better & working out, and I had various setbacks. But, it was important that I didn’t stop. And my people were constantly there to guide me. Long story short, I looked at myself in the mirror this morning & I didn’t feel the need to look away. I smiled at myself, and told myself that I’m beautiful. And you, the person reading this, you are beautiful as well. We all have a lot to offer & we must actively work on that, rather than feeling sad about what we can’t do. But, we MUST do what’s in our control. Today, I am comfortable in my own skin. Today, I’m peaceful. And I hope you are too? Share your stories of self-love in the comments. Let’s make self-love cool! – Love & Light Avika☀️
Avika has emerged as an inspiration for those who have been trying to help themselves for a long time but are not there yet. The actor’s posts seem motivating and she looks absolutely fabulous in all her photos. What do you think?