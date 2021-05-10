Mumbai: Film and television stars enjoy tremendous popularity and love from the audience, especially in India where they become household names in no time. This popularity also comes with a lot of responsibility – the first being extremely careful about what they are saying or writing in the public domain. The latest celebrity who clearly failed to fulfil that responsibility is actor Munmun Dutta who used the word ‘bhangi’ in a video that she shared on social media recently. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Says ‘Show Will Go On With a New Dayaben’ If Disha Vakani Wants To Quit

Munmun, who's known as the Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, dropped a video explaining her makeup routine before she goes live on a platform. While speaking about the products she uses, she said she makes sure she's looking all perfect in a video and not 'looking like a bhangi'. The word is considered a casteist slur and using it in any language means adding to caste discrimination – something that the country has been dealing with and fighting against for ages. The word is used to differentiate the 'upper caste' people from the 'lower caste' ones who are mostly assigned sanitation jobs and were traditionally considered untouchables. The abolition of casteism in India is still a long journey. While Article 15 shines in our constitution and prohibits all kinds of discrimination, it is still not a reality in many parts of the country where caste-based discrimination is deeply embedded in the minds of many people and communities.

After Munmun was criticised for her video, she released a long note apologising for the same. She mentioned that 'because of language barrier' she was unaware of the usage of the word. "Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed, or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation," she wrote in her official statement addressing the controversy.

However, seems like her apology didn’t do anything for those who were visibly left upset with her ignorance of the usage of the casteist slur. Many users highlighted how encouraging casteism intentionally or unintentionally is punishable under law and the police shall take action. Check out these tweets:

Using such words in common parlance shows the insensitivity of our society ! I request @MumbaiPolice to take action under relevant sections of SC-ST act !#ArrestMunmunDutta https://t.co/AlGr4oXajV — Vidushi (@shaktividhi) May 10, 2021

आपने शब्द को लेकर माफी मांगी। आपकी दृष्टि से क्या अर्थ है इस शब्द का,‌बोलते समय हंसते हुए कहा । अब माफी मांगी।#ArrestMunmunDutta — ANSHUL RAJA THAKUR (@anshulrajabjp) May 10, 2021

भंगी नाम दिया वर्ण अव्यवस्था वालों ने , एक समाज तबके को माननीय सम्मान व सामाजिक स्तर से उनका स्थान भंग करने के लिए यह शब्द भंगी का इजाद किया गया और उन्हें घृणित भाव से देखते हैं क्योंकि वो इनके देश को साफ रखने का काम करते हैं, यही है मनुवादियों की नीच मानसिकता#ArrestMunmunDutta — Babita Karwadiya (@bkarwadiya) May 10, 2021

We forgave @BeingSalmanKhan, @TheShilpaShetty & @YUVSTRONG12 when they said ‘we don’t want to be look like Bhangis’ that’s why today @moonstar4u also did this act again. But now action have to be taken. So we want #ArrestMunmunDutta ASAP — Meena Kotwal (@KotwalMeena) May 10, 2021

What do you think of the entire issue? Do you think that the actors have a greater responsibility of being aware and careful about how they are representing themselves and what are they speaking or writing on social media platforms?