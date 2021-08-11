Bachpan Ka Pyar Song Out: After teasing fans with a glimpse of the song, rapper Badshah finally dropped the song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ and it will make you play it on loop. The song features internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo along with Badshah, Aastha Gill, and musician Rico. The song starts with Sahdev singing his viral song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’. The song portrays the story of little Sahdev singing the song for his crush and Badshah, Aastha and Rico also give out some of the hilarious moments in the song. However, the little girl by the end falls in love with Sahdev but breaks up after reaching the adult age.Also Read - 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' Fame Sahdev Dirdo Teams Up With Badshah For a Duet, Song to Release Tomorrow | Watch Teaser

Badshah has been teasing fans with short teasers of the song. He captioned his last post, "Ab poora suno."

For the unversed, Sahdev is a young boy, hailing from Chattisgarh’s Sukma district, who became an internet sensation on social media after his ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ reel on social media. The 10-year-old boy has also been affiliated by Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Bachpan Ka Pyar song has captured the imagination of the meme-crazy nation who has been churning remixes on the original ‘Baspan ka Pyar’ video and posting their own lip-sync versions.