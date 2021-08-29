Mumbai: A day before the premiere of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, the makers of the show have dropped a new promo depicting Ram and Priya’s life.Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Is Marriage With Rahul Vaidya Helping Disha Parmar In Show Too? The Actor Reveals

The promo features Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya and shows how both of them are heartbroken and have different perceptions to look at the same thing. While Ram likes rain, Disha thinks the same is given importance only by bad poets. It also shows how both of them have suffered heartbreaks and have somewhere lost faith in love. The only thing common between Ram and Priya is that both of them are unable to forget their first love. The promo will surely make viewers wonder how will Priya and Ram unite for a love story that knows no boundaries.

Sharing the promo, Sony TV wrote, "Dil tootne ke baad bhi ek ko hai pyaar par vishwaas aur dusri hai pyaar se naraaz! Kaisi hogi Ram aur Priya ki ye kahaani? Dekhna mat bhooliyega #BadeAchheLagteHain2, 30th August se, Mon-Fri raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!"

Meanwhile, Disha Parmar recently talked about stepping into Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s shoes (since they essayed the role of Ram and Priya in season one) and added that it is a bit of pressure. “Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is a story about different people in the current times with different mindsets and varied challenges. However, the essence remains the same. So, we are not trying to copy them but I know comparisons will happen and I really hope and wish that people will see the show and try to accept us, too. Because we have put our heart into it, too. Just fingers crossed,” Disha had said.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bade Acche Lagte Hai.